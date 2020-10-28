There were a lot of happy faces on the Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team after Wednesday’s 5-2 victory over Richford in the first round of the Division IV playoffs. After all, it was another step in returning luster to the program with its first playoff victory since 2016.
Played under a gunmetal gray sky, the game had a playoff feel to it and Brooke Bishop made certain the No. 13 seed did not have time to gain any confidence. Bishop scored for MSJ just 1:50 into the game by receiving a ball from Emma Blodorn and ripping it past keeper Talia McCray.
The Mounties were a prohibitive favorite with their No. 4 seed and 6-3 record. Richford brought a 1-7 record to Abatiell Field and was the No. 13 seed.
But MSJ coach Lori Patterson has been around soccer long enough to know that games are not won on paper.
“We didn’t know anything about them or the teams in their league or who they have played,” Patterson said. “That’s a very good keeper that they have and a good team.”
“We definitely knew that we couldn’t look at records. We had to be ready and just play our same game,” Bishop said.
The Mounties took a 3-1 lead to halftime after Emma Blodorn and Taylor Blodorn scored.
Between the sisters’ goals, Madison Boylan scored for the Rockets.
Bishop assisted on Taylor Blodorn’s goal, setting her up perfectly near the goal line so that Blodorn only had to tap the ball in.
“We definitely knew we couldn’t stop playing (at halftime) because that wasn’t a huge lead,” Bishop said.
“We knew that we had to keep the intensity up and I think we did that.”
MSJ kept threatening on dangerous corner kicks by Taylor and Emma Blodorn and Lauren Costales. Balls that Tiana Gallipo played long gave the Mounties numerous other chances with Meghan Cole, Bishop, Costales and the Blodorn sisters running onto them.
Holly Raymond made some outstanding plays on defense to thwart some of the runs.
There was no stopping eighth grader Emma Weigers. She made it 4-1 with 15:20 remaining. Costales had the assist.
Cole bumped the score to 5-1 when she capitalized on an empty net with McCray on the ground.
Richford coach Abby Coon protested that her goalkeeper had been run over and that the goal should not have counted.
Maddie Smith, who had threatened several times for the Rockets, put one in with 5:47 to play.
“They didn’t see us at our best today,” Coon said.
“This is the first time (getting a playoff win) for my seniors,” Patterson said.
The Mounties were pretty banged up, as most teams are this time of year, so Patterson gave some of her younger players plenty of minutes on the field. Eighth graders Weigers, Mya Traska and Alyssa Fullam all played and contributed.
“They got some experience and they all did great,” Patterson said.
The Rockets and Mounties both feature first-year goalies. MSJ’s Cindi Carranza and McCray found themselves under plenty of fire in the back-and-forth game.
The Mounties had the better of the play but the Rockets were not without their chances.
“We just didn’t capitalize,” Coon said.
The Mounties move to the quarterfinals where they will host No. 5 Rivendell (5-3-1) on Saturday. The Raptors advanced by beating Poultney 1-0 on Wednesday.
