There's a feeling of uncertainty on opening day of a baseball season. Will it be a successful season? This day is the first glimpse of what could be in store.
Typically, when you take off your jersey following the opening game, that feeling of uncertainty has lessened. The Mount St. Joseph baseball team doesn't have that luxury.
The Mounties and their opening day opponent Woodstock are left uncertain as to what the final result of their Friday game will be.
The two squads were playing a marathon contest that had already stretched over three hours. The Wasps had pushed ahead 16-13 with a six-run top of the sixth, but didn't get the chance to see if they could add on.
With the clock ticking past 7:30 p.m. and the field completely shadow-covered, the game's two umpires decided to walk off, effectively ending the game.
At the time of the end of play, MSJ had gotten two outs in the inning and was about to make a pitching change to Dom Valente, the Mounties' fourth pitcher of the day. Valente didn't get a chance to throw a pitch.
Both teams were left to wonder what happens now. The Mounties' coaching staff had a phone call with MSJ athletic director Dan Elliott, who is currently on vacation, and the team is going through the Vermont Principals' Association to see whet their next steps will be.
The Mounties had pushed ahead with a four-run bottom of the fifth that gave them a 13-10 lead, a natural place to potentially call the game given the shadow cover and the setting sun, but play was continued into the sixth.
The story of the day was walks and hit batsman. MSJ pitching walked 16 batters and hit six batters with a pitch, while Woodstock pitching walked 13 batters and hit seven batters with a pitch.
The Wasps pushed ahead with a five-run second inning, where 11 batters came to the plate. After a 1-2-3 first inning, MSJ starter Braedon McKeighan ran lost the zone and eventually gave way to Matt Greeno with no outs in the second.
MSJ got a run back in the bottom half, but did the bulk of its damage in the bottom of the third, where the Mounties scored eight runs. Woodstock issued lot of walks and made five errors in the inning. The Wasps made a pitching change from Vincent Petrone to Ben Runstein midway through the inning.
After getting a run back in the fourth, Woodstock pushed ahead with a four-run fifth, where David Franzoni took over to pitch for Greeno. Jacob Stone had a two-run single for the Wasps in the inning.
MSJ had four-run fifth of its own with McKeighan and Ben Looney driving in runs on hits in the inning. Woodstock moved to Jackson Martin on the mound midway through the inning.
The big hit of Woodstock's six-run sixth inning was a two-RBI single by Aksel Oates. Martin had the most powerful of the few hits in the game, blasting a double to deep left in the second inning.
MSJ hosts Rivendell Academy on Tuesday. Woodstock hosts Springfield on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.