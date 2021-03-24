You have state championship dreams, possibly from the time you were in elementary school and shooting hoops in your driveway. You were dreaming of the big stage, playing in front of frenzied fans at the Barre Auditorium with a state crown at stake.
You invested plenty of practice time, went to basketball camps and worked diligently to make yourself a better player.
You thought you had done enough. You were almost there.
Then, crash. The dreams are shattered by something beyond your control. It’s a virus and it hits you a lot harder than any player ever did when you were taking a charge.
Three probable state basketball champions had their dreams wiped out by COVID.
The CVU girls basketball team was the first. They were unbeaten and just about everyone’s favorite to win the Division I crown. Then, they were ruled out of the tournament by COVID protocol.
The next one to fall was the Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team. They were playing as well as anyone and had a highly anticipated semifinal looming with an undefeated Montpelier team.
The trip to Montpelier for a game between the No. 2 Solons and No. 3 MSJ never happened.
MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau was notified that because of positive tests of a couple of players, his team was out of the tourney.
He, in turn, notified his players via a Zoom call.
“There was disappointment but there was also understanding. They knew it was nobody’s fault,” Charbonneau said. “They knew that it could have happened to anyone.”
Charbonneau said the two players who tested positive were among the most conscientious about COVID measures, always wearing a mask, always taking precautions.
“They were the last ones I would expect might get COVID,” he said.
Charbonneau said he does not fully understand why the tournament could not have been pushed back.
Montpelier coach Nick Foster posted on social media: “As excited as we are to go to the finals, we feel deeply for the MSJ players and coaches and their abrupt end to a terrific season. We were highly anticipating an amazing semifinal on Wednesday evening with MSJ. It would have been one of those games HS athletics is all about.”
The West Rutland girls basketball team was unbeaten and the No. 1 seed in Division IV.
Then, it happened. Many of their players were ruled ineligible, including all five starters, due to playing an MSJ team that had positive tests.
The Golden Horde gave it a go, playing No. 4 Danville in the semifinals but fell 44-22 without players who had any appreciable varsity experience.
“I feel for the West Rutland girls,” Charbonneau said.
Then, things got ugly. There were posts on social media accusing MSJ of playing the girls quarterfinal game at West Rutland despite knowing of a COVID case on the team.
“Nobody knew. If that was done, then I am coaching at the wrong school,” Charbonneau said.
Everyone’s hurt.
There was plenty of hurt in West Rutland coach Carl Serrani’s voice as he talked about his team getting derailed in its chance to go to Barre and play for a title.
He spoke after the game about the fact that his outstanding post player Elizabeth Bailey would have eclipsed the 1,000-point milestone this season had the schedule not been drastically reduced per COVID measures.
His disappointment came through for his senior missing out on Barre and the cherished 1,000-point plateau.
Montpelier senior Leo Riby-Williams likely only had his ascension to the 1,000-point mark delayed. He needed 12 points going into that semifinal contest against MSJ.
Now, he will have to achieve the milestone on Sunday in the title game.
Bailey first learned of any possibility of a problem with COVID when she received a text from a Proctor girls basketball player.
“She didn’t have much information so I didn’t really think much of it,” Bailey said, chalking up the text to another item in the rumor mill.
Then she was notified to gather her belongings and come to the office.
It still did not register. She wondered if she was in some kind of trouble.
Then Kiana Grabowski, the only other senior player on the team, got a call to come to the office.
When they arrived, there was Principal Jay Slenker, Athletic Director Joe Harrington and Serrani. The starting five drifted in.
Now, there was no doubt.
The players were told that there had been a positive test on the MSJ team and the players in the room were all considered as being in close contact by definition of playing as many minutes as they did. Then, they were told that would have to quarantine and would not be available to play in the semifinal against Danville.
“It was the most heartbreaking sentence ever,” Bailey said.
The five starters watched the Danville game at home. Grabowski and Bailey were texting back and forth while watching, mainly saying to one another how crazy it was that this was even happening.
Bailey loved the effort from the West Rutland players who were on the floor that night.
“I have never been more proud. I knew they weren’t going down without a fight,” Bailey said.
But it is Danville going to the biggest game of the year at Barre Auditorium against Westside’s neighboring rival Proctor.
And while Riby-Williams has a shot at the 1,000-point milestone, Bailey does not. She figures she finishes right around 950.
“I have worked hard since my freshman year to get 1,000 points. I have always dreamed of it,” Bailey said.
She knows that in a normal year, she would have smashed the 1,000-point standard.
“I would much rather hang a (state championship) banner,” Bailey said. “I would trade the 1,000 points for that banner in a second.”
COVID kept her from getting either.
Now, she and her softball teammates will try to replicate the Golden Horde’s 2019 state softball championship.
But there is life after West Rutland and, in Bailey’s case, basketball after West Rutland.
She is headed to SUNY Fredonia where she will play basketball.
If there is any justice, she will score 1,000 points for the Blue Devils and win a SUNYAC championship.
