The ‘D’ in Academy was screaming loud and clear for Defense after the Mount St. Joseph Academy girls soccer team won its third straight game with a shutout, a 1-0 victory over Arlington on Monday at Abatiell Field.
The glue to the defense was Tianna Gallipo, a hard-nosed player with great anticipation and a thundering foot. She and the other backs Savannah Perry, Elizabeth Tracy and Nicole Lawyer have been in concert with first-year goalie Cindi Carranza to frustrate opponents’ attacks on the way to a 6-1 record.
Carranza was pressed into service as the keeper about a week before the first game when the regular goalie decided not to play.
“Cindi understands the game very well,” Gallipo said, “She has a learning mind and that is important for a goalie. We constantly communicate throughout the game.”
That defense got their motivation to protect a lead less than three minutes into the game when Taylor Blodorn scored off a gorgeous ball from Brooke Bishop.
Life was never easy for Carranza or her counterpart, Audrianna Ennis at the other end, for the rest of the game. Both teams made threatening runs and unloaded testing shots all day.
Sienna Diezel, Bishop, Lauren Costales and sisters Emma and Taylor Blodorn all tested Ennis.
Costales hung a very dangerous looking corner kick in front of the net and Arlington’s Maria O’Dea made the defensive play of the game, going high in the air and heading the ball out.
Arlington’s Denita Moore, O’Dea, Audrey Robinson, Sidney Herrington and eighth grader Taylor Wilkins consistently put pressure on that MSJ defense, making sure that the shutout was hard earned.
Herrington and Wilkins threatened the Mounties all day with threatening runs and well struck balls on goal.
A few time the Eagles had breakaways, but pulled the trigger a second too early and shot right at Carranza.
The defense has come to the fore, but MSJ coach Lori Patterson would like to see more generated by the attack.
“We have struggled to score,” Patterson said. “We have moved some kids around to try to create more opportunities up top.”
The coach still believes the potential is there to get a more prolific attack cranked up as the Division IV playoffs approach.
She will be looking for improvement in that area when Otter Valley comes to town on Wednesday.
The Mounties have struggled mightily the past several years but Gallipo said this 6-1 season has not been a surprise to her.
“I had a feeling that we could this,” Gallipo said. “We have worked hard and now we have the numbers and the skill set. This has made it all worthwhile.”
When the Otters come to town it will be Senior Day. Seniors Lucy Gallo and Lawyer have paid their dues during the lean years and now they are enjoying a season where the winning is making the game a lot more fun.
The Eagles (2-4) have their Senior Day under the lights of Werner Field with the 8-0 Proctor Phantoms on Wednesday providing the opposition.
The Phantoms trimmed the Eagles 7-0 on Sept. 30 but Proctor coach Chris Highes said he expects a much sterner test this time.
“Arlington was missing some players the day we played them,” Hughes said.
