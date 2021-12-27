When the game was on the line, Mount St. Joseph’s Jake Williams’ adrenaline was bubbling over. MSJ’s big man keyed the 58-52 victory over Brattleboro by playing his best ball of the night during he final 2:25 of the game.
He scored on a putback to break a 49-49 tie with 2:25 remaining. He grabbed the rebound at the other end on the ensuing possession and then scored by grabbing a rebound and cashing in with a reverse layup, padding the lead to 53-49.
“We are going all out every game. I was just trying to do my part,” Williams said. “It was a close game and I wanted to do everything I could.”
Andre Prunty led the Mounties with 17 points and handled his point guard duties with precision, handling the ball and distributing it to put the offense in the best possible position.
Owen Traynor followed with 15 points and connected on three 3-point field goals and Williams finished with 14.
Samuel Mattocks led the 0-4 Colonels with 15 points, Cameron Frost added 11 and Tate Chamberlin 10.
It was a game of wild swings, both teams enjoying double-digit leads.
MSJ controlled the first quarter and took its first double-digit lead (24-14) early in the second quarter on a free throw by Traynor.
Then, it was the Colonels’ turn to surge. Alex Carpenter was at the centerpiece of the run with three 3-pointers. Brattleboro went from looking at a 10-point deficit to sitting in the halftime locker room atop at 35-28 lead.
The Colonels looked like they might get away from the Mounties by extending the lead to 13 (41-28) at one point in the third quarter.
Butt the Mounties are 4-0 for a reason and they whittled the lead to three by the end of the third quarter.
Prunty hit a big 3-pointyer during the spurt, slicing the lead to 41-40.
Traynor made two free throws to start the fourth and the Colonels lost Frost who was helped off the floor with 6:20 left in the game.
Prunty drove to the hoop to knot the score at 49 with 3:30 to play.
Then it became Williams time to take over.
There was a timeout with 1:16 remaining with the Mounties on top 53-49. Brattleboro coach Jason Coplan said to his players during the timeout, “You gotta play to win right now.”
But the Mounties were giving them no window for a late-game comeback.
After another timeout with 1:01 to play, the Mounties came onto the floor in a deliberate offense, looking for the high percentage shot. They found it when Dezmond Krakowa was cutting for the layup. The Mounties hit him with the pass in stride and he rang up the layup to push the score to 55-49.
That was a big hoop. Williams blocked another shot and Prunty made free throws in the waning seconds to seal the win.
The MSJ defense was impressive late in the game, contesting each pass and making each offensive possession an adventure for the Colonels.
“If we had played defense the way we did the last 5:30 we would not have been in the scenario that we were in,” Charbonneau said.
The Mounties got to the stripe far more often that the Colonels. MSJ was 17 of 27 from the foul line, Brattleboro 3 of 5.
“When Jake is playing like that, we are hard to beat. We need Jake to play like that to be successful,” Charbonneau said.
Chabonneau said that when the Colonels were in control and fashioning their double-digit advantage, there were certain things that the Mounties had gotten away from.
“We were not executing our offense and we were overplaying on defense,” the MSJ coach said.
“We are young. But we were resilient and came back.”
The Mounties won their first three games in blowout fashion so it was good for the young squad to be in a close game and prevail by having to battle back from behind.
They have met every test so far. The next one comes in Springfield High’s Dressel Gym on Wednesday night.
