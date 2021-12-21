BRANDON — Coaches frequently talk about senior leadership. Mount Abraham girls basketball coach Connie LaRose had the ingredient in abundance during Tuesday night’s 27-11 victory over Otter Valley at the House of Noise.
Otter Valley took a 9-7 lead into halftime but Mount Abe outscored the Otters 10-0 in the third quarter with senior Abby Reen as the catalyst.
Reen scored three of the buckets and assisted on two others during that 10-0 run.
The question everyone was asking: How do you score only seven points, lose the first half and then take over the game with a 10-0 spree in the third stanza.
“In the first half we were very frantic,” Mount Abraham junior guard Maia Jensen said.
“At halftime, Connie told us to be calm, to relax.
“We had a lot more confidence.”
Reen led the Eagles with 15 points. Emily Peduto topped the Otters’ scorers with six.
That frantic play that Jensen spoke of meant that there were many more turnovers than points during the first half.
When Alex Keith drove the baseline for a hoop it sent the Otters into the second quarter leading 7-4.
When the second quarter began, Peduto scored off a gorgeous feed from Keith. It pushed the lead to 9-4 and, with the rate points were being scored, that felt like a big lead.
The Eagles came alive in the final minute of the half. Reen scored off a pretty feed from Jensen and Lucy Parker drained a free throw, slicing OV’s halftime lead to two.
Peduto scored on a putback at the start of the fourth quarter to make it a two-possession (17-11) game.
But Payton Vincent scored down low for the Eagles who pulled steadily away from there.
This marks two double-digit victories in a row for the Eagles against Rutland County teams. Jensen believes it could give her team a jolt of confidence.
“I think this could be the start of some some wins for us,” Jensen said.
It was a disappointing loss for the 1-3 Otters who were coming off a victory over Burr and Burton Academy on a neutral floor at Fair haven’s Canfield Classic.
Once the Eagles extended their lead in the final quarter, they showed their composure, methodically running the offense and milking the clock, just as they did after building a lead over Fair Haven late in the game.
The Eagles raised their record to 3-1 and will travel to Burr and Burton Academy on Dec. 28.
The Otters will host Middlebury on Thursday. They will be attempting to avenge a defeat to the Tigers in the season opener on Dec. 10.
