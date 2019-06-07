CASTLETON — The Mount Abraham Eagles looked exactly like the tag that hung around their neck when they came to Castleton University for the Division II state softball state title game on Friday — the No. 1 seed and defending state champion. The Eagles had it all — pitching, hitting and defense, in turning back No. 2 Otter Valley 9-1.
The final score is a bit deceiving. The Otters were in the game most of the way, trailing 2-1 when the Eagles came to bat in the bottom of the fifth.
But in that inning, the game took a dramatic turn as Mount Abe erupted for five runs on five hits.
The big blow was a three-run homer that Erika Tracy jacked over the left field fence.
The hit that ignited the big inning came when Mount Abe coach Don McCormick pulled the right string. He sent Cami Willsey up as a pinch hitter with a runner aboard. Willsey rifled an RBI double in the right-center gap.
“Believe it or not, we game planned that. That’s why we didn’t srart her. We were waiting to use her in the right situation,” the coach said.
McCormick deployed Willsey in that fashion in a number of games late in the season.
“I just go up there with the mindset of helping my team. It’s about helping the team and knowing your role,” Willsey said.
That five-run frame extended the Eagles lead to 7-1 and the way pitcher Ruby Ball was throwing Eagle fans had a right to feel very confident.
Ba ll was in control throughout. She had nine strikeouts against just two walks in a complete-game four-hitter.
“Ruby was on today,” Otter Valley coach Toni Poalino said.
Ball was taking nothing for granted when she went back to the circle with that 7-1 lead.
“We definitely were aware of the way Otter Valley came back in their last two games,” Ball said.
She was referring to the Otters’ incredible comeback victory against Vergennes in the quarterfinal when OV trailed 16-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh and staged a miraculous rally.
Then, in the semifinals the Otters trailed U-32 10-3 before roaring back for an 11-10 victory.
There was no comeback on this day. Ball made certain of that.
Ball also did the job with the bat, too. She slammed an RBI triple in the bottom of the first for a 1-0 lead and Mount Abe kept the lead the rest of the way.
Camilia Masse’s sacrifice fly in the second made it 2-0.
Livia Bernhardt and Morgan LaPorte had base hits in the fourth. Bernhardt found herself on third base after a passed ball and a wild pitch. She streaked home when a third strike eluded the catcher and went to the backstop.
LaPorte found her groove and kept the Eagles from scoring in the third and fourth but then came the fifth, a nightmarish inning for the Otters.
The Eagles padded the lead with two runs in the sixth. Jess Murray lined a single down the right field line and twin sister Molly Murray followed with a double. Ball drove in both runners with a single up the middle.
LaPorte also went the distance, surrendering 11 hits, striking out three and walking two.
This was Ball’s game and the hard thrower relied on her fastball to notch the nine strikeouts.
“I threw a couple of change-ups but it has mainly been my fastball all year,” Ball said.
Ball’s three hits and three RBIs led Mount Abe’s 11-hit attack. Molly Murray had two hits and scored three runs.
Riley Keith, Bella Falco, Bernhardt and LaPorte had the hits for the Otters.
Otter Valley has made a living off incredible comebacks but on this day it was not to be because Mount Abraham was just too good.
But the way the Otters are looking at things, the comeback still isn’t over _ it’s just that now the seventh inning is 2020. The Otters did not have a single senior on the team and they are already shooting for a return trip to Castleton.
“We got to the championship game and now the next step is coming back here to get a state championship,” Bernhardt said.
“We have great team chemistry. I have never been on a team that bonds like this one does,” Flaco said.
Falco said the Otters are already talking about keeping the team together to play in a summer league.
“At the beginning of the year none of us thought we would be here. We had new coaches (Kelly Trayah and Poalino) and we all thought it would be a rebuilding year,” Bernhardt said.
They have something going in Bristol. This was Mount Abe’s third consecutive state crown. Ball and her senior classmates Jess and Molly Murray, Shea Layn, Cora Funke and Tracey will relish the memory of those titles for a long time.
There were no seniors on the Otter Valley club. There were a group of players hungry to get back to CU for another shot at the big prize.
NOTES: Rutland’s Noah Tyson, the NESCAC Rookie of the Year in men’s basketball playing for Colby College, operated the scoreboard. ... The next game of the weekend is the Division IV state championship game between West Rutland and Blue Mountain to kick off Saturday’s menu at 11 a.m.
