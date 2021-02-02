Richford is a small school nestled close to the Canadian border in Franklin County. The Falcons (the girls are the Rockets) do not have many schools near them of comparable size. They are surrounded by larger schools like BFA-St. Albans, Missisquoi and Enosburg.
That can make constructing a basketball schedule difficult in these pandemic times.
Richford assistant boys basketball coach Nick Mumley said when the tentative schedule was given to him he was taken aback. Most of the games necessitated considerable travel, an hour or so more away from Richford.
He doesn’t see that as advisable during the COVID season and would be willing to play Division I BFA.
“Both my players and myself would rather lose by 60 points to BFA than not playing a game at all,” Mumley said.
He said head coach Cayden Theberge is on the same page about scheduling philosophy this year.
During the 1977-78 season, the Trinity Christian boys basketball team from Burlington made the long trip to Townshend to play the Leland & Gray team coached by former UCLA standout Mike Lynn.
L&G carved out a 66-0 lead by halftime and won 124-14.
Lynn was classy, as you would expect a player coached by John Wooden to be, and took the pressure defense off minutes into the game.
There might be a few of those types of games this year if that is what it takes to have a season.
You do what you’ve got to do. I am guessing those Trinity Christian players were not scarred for life.
Mumley has a lot going on. He is not only on the Richford coaching staff, but two years ago launched the Inside Groove TV, a local stock car racing show.
It is the show radio icons Ernie Farrar and Dave Moody used to have many years ago and Mumley decided to resurrect it.
Mumley said Farrar is a family friend and he encouraged him to get the show up and running once again.
Mumley went to Northern Vermont University-Lyndon and left after one year.
“I decided to take what I learned there and get started,” he said.
The show has taken Mumley to Thunder Road in Barre every Thursday night but he wants to cast a wider net this year.
“Devil’s Bowl is a track I haven’t been to. I want to get down there this year,” Mumley said.
“I have 2,000 followers on Facebook just from asphalt stuff in Barre and I don’t see why I couldn’t double that by getting into the dirt racing.”
Mumley said Devil’s Bowl switching to Saturday night racing in 2021 gives him a much better opportunity to make the trip down to West Haven.
He is aware of the growth Devil’s Bowl has made under owners Mike and Alayne Bruno and media and marketing director Justin St. Louis.
“Mike is a great promoter and Justin St. Louis is great on social media. He is just as good of a promoter as Mike is,” Mumley said.
Last season, Thunder Road as well as White Mountain Motorsports Park and Groveton Soeedway in New Hampshire, were destinations for Mumley.
This year, he has Devil’s Bowl on his radar.
“It’s on my list,” Mumley said.
Baker at NVUFormer Poultney High player Jon Baker has joined the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball team.
NVU coach Dave Pasiak loves the potential of the 6-foot-4 Baker.
The addition of Baker gives the Hornets two former Poultney players. Levi Haviland is the other former Blue Devil.
“I liked Jon in high school when he was playing with Levi Haviland,” Pasiak said. “I think he has the potential to become a very good player down the line.”
Baker suffered a fairly serious injury during his senior season at Poultney and Pasiak believes he is just really getting back to full strength from the injury.
Seeing Baker make his mark at NVU would be one of those feel-good stories we all love.
The Plymouth State women's basketball team got whipped 73-43 by Rhode Island College but Mount Abraham's was more than half of the Panthers' offense, pouring in 25 points.
Since Proctor’s Lyndsey Elms opted to not play for Plymouth this season, Cook is the lone Vermonter on the team.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
