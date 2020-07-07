STOWE — After 18 holes, Rocky Ridge Golf Club’s Nicholas Murphy holds a three-stroke lead on Rutland Country Club’s Garren Poirier at the 2020 Vermont Amateur Golf Tournament at Stowe Country Club.
Murphy had a great opening round, shooting a 7-under 65, while Poirier shot a 4-under 68.
RCC clubmates Logan Broyles and Max Major also shot below par at 1-under. They sit in a tie for seventh place after one round.
Proctor-Pittsford Country Club’s Nick Ojala shot a 1-over, putting him in a tie for 14th after the first round. Country Club of Barre’s Bryson Richards wasn’t far behind at 2-over.
RCC’s Jared Nelson shot a 3-over 75 for a tie of 26th place, while Peter Mittendorf shot a 5-over in 39th.
Country Club of Vermont’s Aidan Melville shot an even-par putting him in 10th place.
Country Club of Barre’s Dylan Otis shot a 3-over, Zach Dukette and Reuben Stone both shot 4-over, and Mitchell Evans and Garett Dukette a stroke back from that.
Among the Neshobe Golf Club contingent, Bill Crossmon shot a 3-over in 26th place, while Walker Allen shot a 6-over, putting him in 48th.
Stowe Golf Club’s Clark Brown checks in at 4-over after day one, while teammates Greg Gramas and Tyler Parker make the top 50 as well.
Dorset Field Club’s William Hadden had a strong first round, shooting a 3-under 69, good for third place. Clubmate Taylor Mattingly shot an even-par in 10th place.
The second round of play tees off at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Lakes Region 12, Bennington 1
BENNINGTON — The beat goes on for Lakes Region. Another game, another strong offensive effort as Lakes Region beat Bennington 12-1 at Bennington Baseball Park Tuesday night. Aubrey Ramey had a big day at the plate with three hits and two runs batted in.
Dylan Lee had three RBIs and Parker Morse drove in two.
Lakes Region has scored in double figures in every game except one so far this season.
“Having a good offense gives you confidence on the mound,” said Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese. “It allows you to throw strikes and trust the defense to make the plays behind you.” Andrew Lanthier and Joe Valerio split pitching duties, with Lanthier going the first four innings and Valerio finishing the last three. Both pitchers scattered two hits on their line. Lakes Region (6-0) travels to Rutland on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.