Long ago, Bill Murphy was a an elementary school teacher in Westminster and coaching the school’s fifth-and-sixth grade cross country team. It was the big end-of-the-year meet held at Green Mountain Union High School, an event that attracted schools from throughout the area.
Ted Williams showed up. Yes, that Ted Williams — the last player to attain a .400 batting average in the major leagues, the Splendid Splinter.
But on that day the world’s greatest hitter was just another parent. A nervous one at that.
Williams approached Murphy and told him of his concern for his daughter. Williams was afraid Claudia was setting herself up for a major disappointment. She had told her father she expected to win the race, beating all the runners including the boys.
Murphy told Williams that he didn’t think his daughter’s chances of doing that were unrealistic.
Williams looked at Murphy as though he was crazy.
Claudia was running maybe fourth or fifth late in the race and Williams shot Murphy an “I-told-you-so” glance.
But Murphy knew Claudia had a kick and even at that young age knew how to pace herself.
She kicked furiously down the stretch and beat all runners including the boys.
“Tears were coming down Ted’s face,” Murphy said.
Decades later, Murphy would experience those same emotions of pride while attending his granddaughter Murphy Hicks’ games as a three-sport athlete at Bellows Falls Union High School.
A lot has happened to Murphy since those days of teaching in Westminster. He has been a coach, a newspaper columnist, a radio personality, a baseball umpire and, at one time, ran the Bellows Falls recreation program. He has been honored as Bellows Falls Citizen of the Year.
The Bellows Falls Union High School boys basketball program has won two state champions. Both were coached by Murphy.
Both were Division II state crowns — the first coming in 1993 when the Terriers swamped Milton 93-64 in the championship game. The second was in 2000 when they edged Montpelier 65-61 in overtime in the title game.
He coached the Terriers 18 years. When he took over the program, Bellows Falls Principal Harry “Bud” Weiser asked Murphy if he thought the Terriers should drop down to Division II.
Murphy said no because he wanted to assess the situation himself.
It didn’t take a lot of assessing when the Terriers went 2-38 the first two years.
The Terriers went down to D-II and some Division I coaches were not happy with the short notice. But Murphy did not think it was fair to have his players go through any more years in a division where they did not belong.
“A couple of coaches didn’t talk to me again,” Murphy said.
The move paid off with the two championships, each special in its own way.
“They were equal,” he said.
The one in 1993 was exciting for being the first in program history.
The second one was memorable because it came over a Montpelier team that Murphy said was the best team in the state. He told his players before the game that the Solons were the better team. Then he added with conviction, “But you can beat them.”
He coached at Bellows Falls for 18 years but only attended the school for one.
“I was struggling. I didn’t know how to study,” he said.
He went to nearby Vermont Academy in Saxtons River for four years, learned how to study and went on to graduate from American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts.
He had earned the Ford Award at Vermont Academy by becoming the most improved student.
He was in Fenway Park one day interviewing Frank Robinson. He was there for a local paper. He thinks it might have been Springfield’s Times Reporter.
The owner of a publication called The Baseball Bulletin out of Oak Park, Michigan heard the interview and scooped up Murphy to write for his paper covering the Red Sox and Expos. Murphy had that gig for four or five years.
He was an assistant principal at Hartford High School, does some radio work in nearby New London, New Hampshire, does games for the Northeast Sports Network and has been writing a local sports column for the Vermont Journal.
He still frequents Fenway Park to provide interviews for radio stations and does the same by following the University of Vermont men’s basketball team.
He is a septuagenarian but hardly acts his age. Monday, when icy roads made travel hazardous, he left his home in Lebanon anyway to attend the Dartmouth men’s basketball game at The University of New Hampshire in Durham.
He described the roads as “atrocious.”
It was bad enough so that he could not go home that night, spending it in a motel.
He covered Green Mountain Union High School’s boys state soccer championship this last fall, the first one in school history.
“That was fun,” he said.
Claudia Williams has restored the home of Ted Williams and Dolores Wettach into a unique vacation rental called the Splendid Splinter in Westminster. It is a mid-1880s post-and-beam house decorated with amazing memorabilia and sweeping, majestic views.
It is the type of place where Bill Murphy might spend a few weeks after his steady diet of Red Sox, UVM and high school games. Just the reward the 70-something Murphy might appreciate when he slows down someday. You know, like about 30 years from now.
