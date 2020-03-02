BARRE — Kohlby Murray brought his shooting shoes to Barre Auditorium.
The Fair Haven guard poured in 30 points with the help of a dazzling 3-point shooting display and Fair Haven muscled its way to the Division II championships with a 63-43 victory over North Country Monday.
Murray made his first six 3-pointers and finished 7 of 8 and was almost as effective at the foul line, where he went 6-for-7 and helped seal the win in the second half.
Fair Haven built a 35-25 halftime lead and it was never cut to single digits in the second half.
Center Joey Gannon had a big night of his own. He had four of the Slaters’ eight blocked shots, plus 11 rebounds and 10 points.
The 2018 champion Slaters are now 22-1 and will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 2 U-32 and No. 3 Montpelier on Saturday at 3:45 p.m.
A big first half got the Slaters well on their way, though they had to weather several Falcons runs and foul trouble to both Sawyer Ramey and Gannon.
Ramey had seven points and the slightly built freshman guard wriggled his way to eight rebounds.
The Slaters shot a stunning 5-for-7 from 3-point range in the first period and even more impressive were their five blocked shots, enabling them to lead 20-11 after the session.
Gannon had three of those rejections and Murray three of the 3s.
Murray was on fire. When he made his fifth trey for a 30-14 lead in the second he was a perfect 5 for 5 and he ended up making his first six.
But the Falcons kept battling and made up ground when the Slaters missed some inside opportunities.
A three-point play by benchman Nathan Wells and a spinning layup by Cayde Micknak cut the lead to 30-21.
Micknak led the No. 4, 18-5 Falcons with 11 points and Brett Roy added 11.
Gannon’s stickback for his ninth rebound of the contest made it 35-21 but the Falcons managed to get it back to 35-25 at the half.
North Country also started defending the perimeter better, though Fair Haven finished the half at 7 of 11 from 3-point range, with Zack Ellis kicking in a pair.
The Slaters attack slowed down in the third period with the Falcons hanging around and still in it. But Murray broke the slumber with two more treys for a 49-32 lead through three sessions.
