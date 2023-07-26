CASTLETON — Sometimes, the ugly duckling turns into the beautiful swan. Sometimes mistakes have a way of turning into a bonanza.
Essex Post 91's Owen Pinaud was struggling at shortstop this spring for Mount Mansfield Union High School.
"I had always played shortstop," Pinaud said, referring to his baseball career from youth league on up. "But I wasn't playing too well at shortstop (at MMU) so my coach moved me to the outfield this year.."
Ever since, the diamond has been one big dream for Pinaud. He was named Metro League Baseball Player of the Year for Mount Mansfield and then, on Wednesday, he heard his name called as the MVP of the Vermont American Legion Baseball State Tournament.
Pinaud seemed surprised to hear his name linked to the MVP accolade. He said he thought it might go to teammate Andrew Goodrich for a third straight year.
Goodrich was happy to have Pinaud reap the honor this time.
"Owen did a great job the whole tournament. He really holds down center field for us," Goodrich said.
He also hit the ball with authority including a grand slam home run in helping Essex Post 91 to its third consecutive state championship.
Goodrich joined Pinaud on the All-Tournament Team as the pitcher.
Other selected for the All-Tournament Team were Brattleboro's Turner Clews, catcher; Essex's Braeden Jones, first baseman; Essex's Ben Deibler, second base; Brattleboro's Alex Bingham, shortstop; Brattleboro's Aidan Davis, Brattleboro's Harper Cutler and Essex's Hazen Randall as the outfielders; Lakes Region's Kyle James and Sawyer Ramey and South Burlington's Baxter Lowell as utility players and Lakes Region's Cameron Cannucci received the Sportsmanship Award.
Pinaud will be a freshman at the University of Vermont which dropped baseball as a varsity sport in 2009. UVM does have a club baseball team and Pinaud said he is more seriously considering playing on the club team as the result of the tournament results he enjoyed this week.
He was a three-sport athlete at MMU with basketball being his favorite among the sports that also included soccer and baseball.
Goodrich attends Clemson University, a Division I baseball power, where he is the student manager of the baseball team.
"It is really cool being around baseball at that level," Goodrich said.
It has also sparked an interest in staying in the game after graduation in some capacity, perhaps as coach or an administrator.
"I know that my playing days will soon be over and my baseball experience at Clemson has opened a lot of doors," Goodrich said.
Brattleboro Post 5 coach Eric Libardoni was proud of his players who were recognized on the All-Tournament squad.
"Aidan was just an extra-base hit machine, Turner was amazing all week and Bingham had hits in every game," Libardoni said.
Harper went 3-for-3 with a double in a victory over Lakes Region.
Cannucci reaped the Sportsmanship Award while displaying a deep love of baseball. Receiving very little playing time, he continued to show up at every practice and game, working hard on improving his game and his role as backup catcher.
"He is always the first one to help out when you needed anything done," said Lakes Region Assistant Manager Greg Knapp.
The All-Tournament Team and the state championship trophy do not cap the season for these players.
They are headed for the Northeast Regional at Holy Cross' Fitton Field where they won a couple of games last season. That Regional will be held Aug. 2-6.
"We are looking to get further than we did last year," Pinaud said.
Asked if winning that Regional to become one of the eight teams in the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina was a possibility, he broke into a smile and said, "That's the plan."
And why not? Ever since he left that shortstop position in his rear view mirror, baseball has been one big field of dreams.