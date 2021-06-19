HANOVER, N.H. — Abby Hawkes got New Hampshire going by scoring the first three goals of the Byrne Cup Twin State All-Star Lacrosse game and then Brooke Chandler got on a roll with six goals to help New Hampshire overwhelm Vermont 19-5 on Saturday.
Chandler, a St. Thomas Aquinas of Dover graduate, is headed to the Division I women's lacrosse program at Bryant University.
Despite the one-sided score, Vermont players made memories and friendships for a lifetime.
One of the best of these moments came when New Hampshire's Gracie Pierce (Goffstown) and Vermont's Camryn Jaring (Middlebury) learned that they will be lacrosse teammates at Springfield College.
"That was really nice," Jaring said of meeting her future teammate on Saturday.
Jaring is excited about that next chapter of her life.
"Springfield has a really good athletic program and I wanted to play in New England," she said.
New Hampshire scored six goals before Vermont broke through on a goal from St. Johnsbury's Polly Currier.
The Granite Staters built the lead to 12-2 by halftime Vergennes' Sydney Weber netting the second goal for the Vermonters with Currie picking up the assist.
Vergennes' Kelly Hannah delivered Vermont's third goal, making the score 14-3.
Green Mountain Valley School's Erika Wiebe and Weber completed the scoring for Vermont.
Rutland High teammates Kendra Sabotka and Jenna Sunderland were the only representatives in the game from Rutland County.
They will each be playing in college, just not the same sport.
Sabotka is on the way to Division II St. Anselm as a scholarship athlete in lacrosse and Sunderland will be trying to make the Division I Merrimack College field hockey team as a walk-on.
"Today was a great opportunity to play a high level of lacrosse, one that I would not have had in Vermont," Sabotka said.
"It was a great way to finish my high school lacrosse career and it was great preparation for college."
"I am super excited. I am just hoping I can make it (the field hockey team)," Sunderland said. "It would be so much fun to play there."
"New Hampshire had a great team. They had great players," Sabotka said.
The sting of a 19-5 defeat evaporated quickly for Jaring when she heard the words, "See you this fall."
That is one of the special things that this game is about.
