Nancy Nicolson is loving the retirement life. She is in warmer climes this time of year, playing a lot of golf in North Carolina near Pinehurst.
But her days are warmed all the more by her memories of coaching and teaching at Springfield High School back in the 1970s.
“It was a great time. I had great athletes and supportive parents,” she said.
It was a great time for Springfield, too. Nicolson’s softball Cosmos got to the state final three straight years, winning the title in 1974 and 1976.
Those were great teams of which the centerpiece was the battery: Mary Rose Jasinski, the hard-throwing pitcher, and Cindy Currie, her reliable catcher.
Jasinski was phenomenal. During her time with the Cosmos, her pitching record was 60-5 and it landed her a spot in Sports Illustrated’s Faces in the Crowd section.
She was also Springfield’s first 1,000-point scorer in girls basketball.
Marybeth Birsky was another of Nicolson’s outstanding Springfield athletes. They would become connected again after they both left Springfield.
That would happen at the University of Wyoming, a campus in Laramie, 1,900 miles from Springfield.
Nicolson was teaching at the University when the Cowgirls’ softball job opened up. Due to her glistening softball resume at Springfield High, she was asked to take the reins of the Cowgirls.
Birsky was at Becker Junior College and Nicolson recruited her to play for her at Wyoming.
Nicolson’s Cowgirls made it all the way to the NCAA Softball World Series where they lost to eventual national champion UCLA.
When Nicolson started at Springfield in 1970 girls athletics was still an afterthought. She coached three teams (both varsity and JV) and had no assistant coach with any of them.
“I was given $300 to do all that,” she said.
There was also no state championship when she began her coaching with the Cosmos. They did play for a title in what was called the Dot Jones League.
“It was a challenge but that’s just the way it was,” Nicolson said.
That soon began to change with Title IX legislation the following year.
State championships were added and girls athletics began inching itself toward the forefront. Media coverage increased and the teams became dressed in better uniforms.
“Title IX made a huge, huge difference,” Nicolson said.
She will be going on a show moderated by Springfield High School Athletic Director Rich Saypack to discuss Title IX and its ramifications soon.
Nicolson ended her career in education at Sanford High School in Maine. Her retirement address is Sebago Lake, Maine, 12 miles outside of Portland but the winter months will find her at Whispering Pines, living on the golf course in North Carolina.
“I enjoy playing golf a lot,” Nicolson said.
She is also helping the LPGA to grow the game through youth programs.
She came to Springfield at a wonderful time.
“It was a new state-of-the-art school. It was a great time there,” she said.
There were championships and outstanding student-athletes.
She has kept in touch with some of them and she said Cindy Currie has been great about keeping her up to date on their lives.
The golf course in Carolina and the Coast of Maine are her homes now. But make no mistake, Springfield will always be one of Nancy Nicolson’s homes.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
