Jim Collins logged hundreds and hundreds of miles on the yellow school bus as he coached boys and girls basketball, girls soccer and softball at Green Mountain Union High School in Chester.
Being a grandfather has him piling up many more miles, from one end of the state to the other and beyond.
His granddaughter is Fairfield’s Cora Thomas, a national boxing champion and standout shortstop/pitcher for the BFA-St. Albans softball team.
Thomas became the National Silver Gloves champion for the second year in a row this month by defeating Milwaukee’s Yazmin Rosales in the 15-16-age category in Independence, Missouri.
The BFA junior won the national title last year in the 119-pound category and moved up to 125 pounds to claim the crown this year.
Rosales was ranked No. 1 by USA Boxing.
Facing someone with that lofty status was intimidating and Thomas admits to being nervous going into the match. Yet, she was in control of her emotions.
“I wasn’t going to let any negative thoughts overcome me,” she said.
She had already derived confidence by beating Beautiful Griffith on opening night and then prevailing over Angela Graham in the semifinals.
Asked her favorite between boxing and softball, Thomas wrestles with a tough question with a complicated answer.
“It depends on the season,” she said. “During the fall and winter, boxing is my favorite. In the spring and summer, it’s softball.”
She wants to play softball in college and has already taken virtual tours of some schools. She will use February vacation to tour some colleges in North Carolina.
The Comets lost the Division I state championship softball game played at Castleton University to South Burlington in June.
Collins, who knows the ups and downs and swings of emotions with wins and losses from all of his coaching at GMUHS, felt the sting of that loss just as much as he did while coaching. Maybe more.
“It was hard to see your granddaughter cry when they lost the game. They were very disappointed,” Collins said.
Disappointed last June but now that defeat serves as a rallying cry for the Comets.
“We are all so motivated by that loss. It has impacted our mindset,” Thomas said.
The Comets return at least two very strong pitchers, including Thomas, and should be ready to make another run at playing on the big stage at Castleton.
Collins, being a coach in so many sports, naturally assesses coaches as he watches games. He can’t be happier that his granddaughter is playing softball for Bert Berthiaume who has won more than 500 games at BFA.
“That guy knows how to coach,” Collins said.
He is also pleased that former Brattleboro and Castleton University star softball pitcher Kayla Wood aligned with Berthiaume to work with his pitchers during the season.
“She is going to get a lot from Kayla, even just as a role model,” Collins said.
Collins has great memories from his days coaching at Green Mountain where he also had a stint as athletic director.
Cora’s mother Kim — Jim and Gladys Collins’ daughter — played soccer, track and field and basketball at Green Mountain Union but she was also an equestrian athlete. She went on to compete in equestrian at Skidmore College.
Jim saw that Cora had athletic ability extremely early.
“She was maybe 5 or 6 and we went to a gym. She climbed the rope all the way to the top. She has always had strength,” he said.
Collins has a storehouse of memories from his coaching days. He and Gladys still live in Chester and he runs into former athletes from time to time.
He often thinks back to his girls soccer team that featured outstanding goalkeeper Wendy Broughton and goal scorer Jen Courtney. That made made it to the semifinals before falling to Burke Mountain.
“They were amazing,” Collins said of that team.
He is best remembered as the boys basketball coach stalking the sidelines in those colorful checked pants, but one of his best basketball memories was when his GM girls team defeated one of coach John Barth’s powerful Windsor teams.
Those were wonderful memories but he and Gladys are more excited about the new ones being made as they make those long drives to northern parts of the state to watch BFA softball games and even to Maine for her summer softball tournaments.
It takes them back to many years ago when they covered much of New England to attend Kim’s equestrian meets.
But those chapters have been closed. There is a new cycle now and Jim and Gladys are finding it to be more fun than ever.
As a former coach, Jim Collins knows that you never want to take victories for granted, Yet, you can be pretty certain that he and Gladys have the weekend of June 6-7 circled on the calendar for a trip to Castleton.
