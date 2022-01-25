The NCAA recently passed legislation that reduces the qualification for a Division III conference from seven teams to six in order to receive an automatic bid for its champion to the national playoffs.
Castleton University Athletic Director Deanna Tyson said that is a big deal for her school, particularly in football.
Castleton is a member of the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference that will be left with only six teams once SUNY Maritime leave for the NEWMAC (Norwich University’s league) in 2023.
At one time, Tyson thought that there were schools in the Northeast that might be strong candidates for adding football but COVID has taken away that prospect for the time being.
While ECFC officials can breathe easier now that the number of schools in a conference for the automatic qualifier has been reduced to six, the league would still like to secure another football program to have a buffer.
Maritime’s departure will leave the ECFC with Anna Maria, Castleton, Dean, Gallaudet, Alfred State and Keystone.
GRAFFAM: ANOTHER HOFFormer Green Mountain College and College of St. Joseph coach Jim Graffam collects Halls of Fame. He has been inducted to the New England Basketball Hall of Fame, the Midcoast (Maine) Hall of Fame and several others.
His latest was not a basketball honor. He was inducted into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame.
Graffam piloted the St. Joseph’s College of Maine baseball team for eight years to a 160-119 record, capturing four NAIA New England championships during that time.
One of his players at the Maine school was Castleton University softball coach Eric Ramey.
What is Graffam doing now?
“I am coaching seventh grade boys basketball (in Joplin, Missouri) and loving it,” he said.
CATCHING ONProctor’s Sydney Wood will be one of two catchers on the Norwich University softball team when practice begins on Monday.
Wood, a freshman, earned her spot with a solid performance during the fall season.
“Sydney has done very well for herself. She hit the ball very well,” Norwich coach Matt Cetin said.
The Cadets open the season on March 7 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina against Blackburn of Illinois in the Fastpitch Dreams Classic. They will play eight games before leaving Myrtle Beach.
There will be a Rutland County catcher on each diamond for the Cadets. Otter Valley’s Alex Polli is a freshman catcher for the baseball team.
TYSON LEADS COLBY
The 9-8 Colby men’s basketball team has won its last two games and Rutland High graduate Noah Tyson was the Mules’ top performer the last time out, a 78-65 win over Bowdoin. Tyson had 21 points to go with eight rebounds.
CARTER ON FIRE
Mount Abraham Union’s Emma Carter is making her senior season count with the Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team. She is averaging 20 points per game and has connected on 21 of her 46 shots beyond the 3-point line. She is the Ravens’ leading scorer.
Carter will be in Vermont on Monday as the Ravens travel to St. Michael’s.
Former Norwich University women’s basketball coach Mark Swasey is at the helm of Franklin Pierce.
