BARRE — Thunder Road has postponed NorthCountry Federal Credit Union Night due to the weather outlook for Thursday and Friday. The event has been rescheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m.
Forecasters are calling for rain and possible thunderstorms in the Barre area throughout the late afternoon and early evening on Thursday, with the potential for more later in the night. There is also a heat advisory due to temperatures and humidity. The Friday forecast has a high potential for more of the same.
Because of this, Thunder Road has elected to move the event to Sunday, which is currently forecast to be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. This allows teams, fans, and officials to make their racing plans now for the weekend. The 5 p.m. post time means people can enjoy a full card of twilight racing while getting home at a reasonable hour before the work week starts.
The program of events for NorthCountry Federal Credit Union Night remains the same with the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warrior Challenge plus the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, and RK Miles Street Stocks. The pits will open at 1:30 p.m. and the front gates will open at 3:15 p.m. A complete schedule will be posted on the Thunder Road website.
Advance tickets that were purchased for the original Aug. 12 date will be honored on the Aug. 15 make-up date. Anyone with an advance ticket who cannot attend the make-up must call the Thunder Road offices by end-of-day on Friday, Aug. 13 to request a refund.
Admission to NCFCU Night is $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and $30 for a family of four (2 adults, 2 kids). Advance tickets are available at www.happsnow.com/event/Thunder-Road-Speedbowl. All Thunder Road events are also live-streamed on FloRacing for those with a paid subscription.
