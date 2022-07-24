A new three-division format was introduced into the New England Collegiate Baseball League this summer and with it a new playoff format was introduced.
The three division winners will earn spots in the championship tournament with the top two earning a bye through the single-elimination Wild Card playoff round.
The teams with the three highest win percentages outside of the division winners will also earn a spot in the playoffs.
NORTHThe Vermont Mountaineers are having a historically good summer, with a 30-10 heading into the final week of regular season action and an 11-game lead in the North Division.
The Mountaineers stumbled into the all-star break with four-game losing streak, but the three-time league champions look like one of the big favorite to claim their first title since 2015.
They are among the best in team batting average and team earned run average.
Power hasn’t been the Mountaineers’ go-to, but getting on base has been. Gerry Siracusa is one of the league leaders in batting average at .330 and is one of a handful of Vermont players batting over .300. The Mountaineers have many players with double digit RBIs, led by Stephen DiTomaso’s 25 and Tyler Cox’s 22, and have a big league lead in runs.
Vermont has boasted one of the starting pitching staffs in the league and their bullpen has been just as impressive with guys like Branden McFall and Matthew Scibilio leading the charge.
The mix of quality hitting and pitching has made for a division that has belonged to Vermont all season.
It’s been a record-breaking season for the Mountaineers. The only question left is if they lock up the No. 1 seed in the NECBL Playoffs.
WESTThe West Division is another that has a clear top dog. The Bristol Blues are right there with the Mountaineers when it comes to dominance, with a 28-11 record heading into the last week of the season.
The Blues are up by 11 games in the West and 1.5 games behind the Mountaineers for the top seed in the playoffs.
Bristol boasts the second best team earned run average in the league at 3.30 just 0.08 points behind Vermont.
Colin McVeigh and Jagger Duquette lead an elite starting pitching staff. Both players have ERAs of 1.47. Peter Ostensen has also been a workhorse for the Blues.
Offensively, Chaz Myers has been one of the best in the league, hitting .385, the third best mark in the NECBL.
COASTALThe division that is most up for grabs in the final week is the Coastal Division.
The Newport Gulls, Marthas Vineyard Sharks and Mystic Schooners all had records over .500 heading into the final week
The Gulls entered the week with a 27-13 record, giving them a 1.5 game lead over the Sharks and 4.5 game lead over the Schooners.
The final week of the regular season is all divisional games, so there’s plenty of room for things to change.
Newport’s Colton Ledbetter came into the final week leading the NECBL in home runs. He’s coming off an all-star appearance where he went 4-for-4 with a home run.
Martha’s Vineyard’s Michael Snyder is second in the league in batting average at .398. Mystic’s Kevin Ferrer is batting well-over .300 as well.
Each team has plenty of firepower, so it’s anybody’s game.
WILD CARDThere are three Wild Card spot up for grabs and many teams fighting to get their hands on one.
Heading into the final week of the regular season, Martha’s Vineyard, Mystic and the Ocean State Waves, all of the Coastal Division, held the the three spots.
The North Division’s Sanford Mainers look like a team that could crash the Wild Card party, sitting just one game back of the Waves, the Danbury Westerners are 1.5 back and the Upper Valley Nighthawks are two back.
Between the race in the Coastal Division and Wild Card and the fight for the top seed, each team has plenty to play for ahead of playoffs.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
