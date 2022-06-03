Upper Valley Nighthawks General Manager Matt Wright compares his team’s state rivalry with the Vermont Mountaineers with the rivalry he knew while attending Springfield High School.
“Our rivalry was with Bellows Falls,” Wright said, drawing a comparison with the one between Vermont’s two New England Collegiate Baseball League teams.
It is only 44 miles between the Nighthawks’ Maxfield Sports Complex diamond in White River Junction and the Mountaineers’ Montpelier Recreation Field.
“Our fans travel really well,” Wright said.
“It is a great rivalry. We are only an hour apart so our fans go back and forth,” Vermont Mountaineers General Manager/President Brian Gallagher said.
The teams play for the Governor’s Cup each year and Upper Valley Nighthawks President Noah Crane said the team makes it one of their goals to win that trophy each season.
“Our goals are to win the Governor’s Cup, make the playoffs and win a championship,” Crane said. “We’ve done most of those. We are still looking for that championship.”
This season there will again be free admission for Nighthawks games. This has helped to make their games a destination for the Upper Valley and beyond.
Last summer, Wright said, the Nighthawks had their best attendance, drawing about 775 fans a game at home.
The Nighthawks and Mountaineers will play seven times this season.
Mountaineers fans won’t have to wait long to see their team play. The first game is at home on Tuesday against the Newport Gulls.
The first meeting between the Vermont teams is on June 18 when the Nighthawks travel to Montpelier.
“We have a strong roster this year. Our hitting should be on par with last year and our pitching should be stronger,” Wright said.
Local product Jordy Allard (Hartford High) is not on the Upper Valley roster at this time but Wright said there is the possibility he might yet join the team.
“He pitched a lot of innings (for Northeastern University) and I think he is up in the air about it,:” Wright said.
Allard made 26 appearances for Northeastern this spring, 24 of them in relief, and had a 2.16 ERA to go with his 4-3 record.
“The door is always open for him. If he wants to pitch one game, we can make that happen,” Crane said of Allard.
Wright sees the Nighthawks’ approach to roster building as being different to that of many of the NECBL teams.
Many of the league’s 14 teams will attract players from the glamour Division I baseball schools like Tennessee, Alabama and Florida.
“But they don’t get the best players from those teams. They are still good players but we like to get the players from mid-major schools who have been playing every day” Wright said.
Division I colleges that the Upper Valley organization have cultivated strong relationships with include St. Joseph’s of Philadelphia, Southern Miss and Troy.
“We are glad to have good relationships with those schools,” Wright said.
Wright said the NECBL has talked about expansion. Adding another club would allow for having three divisions of five teams each. That would reduce travel significantly.
The Nighthawks’ home opener is Saturday, June 11 with the Winnipesaukee Muskrats in town.
There are some bleacher seats down the right field line and three small sections of bleachers behind home plate. Wright anticipates adding bleacher seating down the left field line in 2023. Some fans also bring lawn chairs.
Gallagher said there have been improvements made to the Mountaineers’ field.
“We have painted the grandstand and done a lot of cosmetic stuff,” Gallagher said.
Next year, the plan calls for new bathrooms in Montpelier.
The Mountaineers have three players on their roster from Stetson University in Deland, Florida — pitcher Nick Durgin, catcher Christian Pregent and infielder Yohann Dessureault.
The connection there is Stetson head coach Steve Trimper who at one time was an assistant coach with the University of Vermont baseball program.
Trimper has since had stops as a head coach at Manhattan College, the University of Maine and now Stetson.
Gallagher said that Trimper has sent the Mountaineers players at each stop.
“We have been getting his players for 17 or 18 years. We trust him when he sends us someone,” Gallagher said.
Crane said the work behind the scenes with the Nighthawks is a year-round venture.
“I start nearly as soon as the season ends, getting ready for the next one,” Crane said.
He relishes every aspect of the position — building the roster, prepping the field and hiring staff.
Then, it all bubbles over right about now as players start arriving.
One of the most rewarding features of all of it, Crane said, is bringing the community together for a summer evening of baseball.
“It is a chance for fans to see the closest thing we have to pro baseball and some of these players will be there soon,” Wright said.
Indeed, numerous NECBL players have been called up to play in at least one major league game.
The Vermont Mountaineers alone have seen alumni like Cody Edge, Matt Duffy, Micah Johnson, Nick Greenwood, Nick Martinez, A.J. Pollock. Christian Friedrich, Darin Mastroianni, David Carpenter and Rob Delaney compete on a major league diamond.
Which players will NECBL fans be watching this year who will get called up to the big time?
After all, the NECBL’s motto is “Keep Your Eye on the Dream.”
