Last summer that gem of a ballpark that the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s Vermont Mountaineers call home sat empty.
It left a void in the Montpelier-Barre area that Mountaineers General Manager Brian Gallagher believes will be filled this season. He is optimistic that COVID is on the decline and that by June, the Mountaineers will take the field again.
Hopefully, there will be fans in the stands to watch them.
The NECBL’s Newport Gulls have already announced that they will limit attendance to 40%, said Gallagher when he appeared on Brady Farkas’ show on WDEV recently.
Gallagher said on Thursday that he would love to have a packed house but knows he has to be realistic. Five-hundred fans is a number that he could be happy with.
The Mountaineers are in the upper echelon of the NECBL when it comes to attendance.
The Mountaineers draw the bulk of those fans from the Barre-Montpelier area but Gallagher, a Lyndon native, said they also draw a significant number of fans from the Northeast Kingdom. The 6:30 p.m. starting time allows fans to be back in the Kingdom by 10 p.m. or so for most games.
The late Dave Morse wrote passionately about the Mountaineers in the Hardwick Gazette and Gallagher believes that helped cultivate interest in the team in the Kingdom.
“I think it helped a lot,” Gallagher said. “Dave loved baseball and he loved the ballpark.
“There was something about the Mountaineers in the Hardwick Gazette every week.
Mores has a nameplate at Montpelier Rec Park and Gallagher is leaving it there in Morse’s memory.
The 2021 roster is in place and the schedule will be released soon.
There are no local players on the roster this season. The closet to a local player is Cole Roland, a right-handed pitcher from Dartmouth College.
“Once every so often we would take a pitcher from Castleton. It is easier to make the jump from Division III as a pitcher than a hitter,” Gallagher said.
One of the highlights of the season is the rivalry between the Mountaineers and Vermont’s other NECBL club, the Upper Valley Nighthawks based in White River Junction.
The rosters are made up players from far-flung colleges who might not have grasped the meaning of that rivalry if Gallagher and Nighthawks General Manager Noah Crane had not made certain they knew about it.
Gallagher and Crane had a milk can painted up that goes to the Vermont team winning the most games that year.
The Nighthawks possess the trophy from 2019.
“They have it and we want to get it back,” Gallagher said.
Each year, Gallagher gets the question from somebody as to whether or not there is a player on the current roster he is particularly excited about.
He respectfully declines to answer any longer since he has normally overlooked the real “find” each season.
He never did mention A.J. Pollock, for example, the year he was a member of the Mountaineers.
All that Pollock did was to go on and carve out an outstanding career in the major leagues that has included making the All-Star Team, winning a Gold Glove and winning the 2020 World Series with the Dodgers.
One thing that Gallagher is sure of when it comes to the roster is that it is comprised of outstanding individuals.
“We ask a lot of questions of the coaches. We want high-character guys,” he said.
Farkas, who was a four-year pitcher at Oswego State, mentioned on his show that he was a proponent of the Vermont Lake Monsters joining the NECBL now that they are no longer an affiliate of a major league team.
Gallagher believes that would be a great thing for the NECBL and Vermont baseball but the Monsters recently joined the Futures League.
Still, there is the chance that the established NECBL might some day become attractive to the Lake Monsters.
The Montpelier Recreation Field overflows with history and charm.
Hall of Fame pitcher Robin Roberts pitched there for the Twin City Trojans and won 17 consecutive starts one season.
He returned in 2003, taking the field there for the first time since 1947, and nearly 3,000 fans came out that night to watch him throw out the first pitch.
The field oozes character from the old-fashioned wooden grandstand to the bucolic hills beyond the outfield walls.
This year is looks as though it will even have players and fans again.
