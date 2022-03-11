The City of Rutland can be proud of having both of its high school boys basketball teams in the state finals this season — Rutland High in Division I and Mount St. Joseph in Division II.
What other little corner of the earth can claim such prestige when it comes to boys high school basketball?
Here is another even though it crosses state lines: Vermont's Blue Mountain Union High School in Wells River and Woodsville, its New Hampshire rival, might be closer together than Rutland and MSJ.
Wells River and Woodsville are a half mile apart, a one minute-drive at most.
When former WSYB sports director Jack Healey and I were in Wells River for a baseball playoff game one day, we wound up walking to Woodsville for an ice cream cone.
Healey did not buy but he did treat me to an ice cream cone one day at the White Cottage in Woodstock.
This weekend, Woodsville and Blue Mountain were going for the neighborhood sweep. The Engineers were aiming to bring home the crown by playing Concord Christian in the Division IV state championship game at Keene State on Friday night. The Bucks have White River Valley in their way as they play for the Division IV title, Vermont style, at the Barre Auditorium.
The teams played during the season. Wouldn't it be a shame if they did not? The Engineers beat the Vermonters 37-29 on Dec. 23 and then had an easier time in early February, dispatching Blue Mountain, 75-56.
Now, they'd both love to stake their claim for their little corner of the world as one of the best basketball neighborhoods, right up there with Rutland.
Woodsville boasts 1,000-point scorer and New Hampshire Division IV Player of the Year Cam Tenney-Burt.
Tenney-Burt is on the same family tree as Hank Tenney who coached in what is arguably the strangest soccer game every played on Proctor High School's Taranovich Field.
Tenney was coaching the Rivendell girls soccer team in the 2010 state championship game against Arlington at Taranovich.
Regulation play and overtimes yielded a 1-1 tie. The decision would be resolved by the dreaded penalty-kick tiebreaker format.
All 10 kickers missed on the first round of PKs. It went to a second round and Rivendell made the only penalty kick to capture the state championship.
Twenty penalty kicks taken and 19 missed.
Woodsville took a 30-game winning streak into Friday night's game.
When I think of Blue Mountain, I first still think of Ron Brown. When I think of Woodsville, John Bagonzi immediately comes to mind.
Those two coaches were wildly successful and very colorful.
Bagonzi was a red hot baseball prospect before an arm injury ended his career.
Bagonzi led Woodsville High to 261 victories and seven state championship in baseball. The Engineers had a 35-game wining streak on the diamond during his tenure. His basketball teams had 361 victories, five state championships and a 62-game winning streak.
Bagonzi's Engineers had some memorable games with Windsor back when he and John Barth matched wits.
Bagonzi wrote a couple of books, The Act of Pitching and The Inner Sanctum.
He also operated pitching camps in the area and was inducted into numerous Halls of Fame.
Brown coached boys basketball at Bradford Academy (forerunner of Oxbow Union) and Blue Mountain. He won more than 300 games and guided the Bucks to nine state championship games in basketball, winning five state titles.
He also coached BMU to two state crowns in baseball.
Like Bagonzi, he was a demonstrative coach on the sidelines.
Both Bagonzi and Brown have left us but you can be certain their names will surface a couple of times this weekend.
