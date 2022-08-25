Rutland junior Emma Cosgrove is returning as the goalie for the Rutland High field hockey team, fortified by a great experience at the St. Michael's College field hockey camp over the summer.
Otter Valley saw some big graduation losses, but the Otters also have their goalie returning. Lily Morgan is back in the net as a junior.
"She has been looking really good in practice," Otter Valley coach Jodi Keith said.
The Otters and Raiders are boosted by that experience in a very important position.
Fair Haven is not but Slater coach Allison Resnick is just as enthusiastic about her new freshman netminder Victoria Kelly.
"I am very excited about her," Resnick said.
Kelly has no experience in the goal other than in some pickup games played at Fair Haven over the summer.
"She has been phenomenal," Resnick said.
"She is going to be a very good goalie. She is a natural," Fair Haven senior Alana Williams said.
Craig Pettis, father of last year's goalie Bailey Pettis, is working with Kelly.
"She is looking really good," said first-year Rutland coach Kayla Ploff about Cosgrove.
"She went to the St. Michael's camp and got some great exposure.
"She always wants to be learning."
The facets of Cosgrove's game that were elevated most from her time at camp, said Ploof, are her overall movement and the ability to read the play.
Coach Alex Nikolovski actually has two goalies returning and she believes each will be seeing appreciable time. They are juniors Zada Grant and junior Gretchen Gilcris.
"Right now, we will have them split time," Nikolovski said.
Jenna Young, a former Cosmo goalie, will be working with the duo.
FAIR HAVEN
There was a time when teams got their schedule and simply put the game with Fair Haven in the win column. Automatic.
Not any more. Montpelier found that out in the Division III quarterfinals when the Slaters ended their season with a 2-1 victory.
Even Division III state champion Windsor had a regular-season loss pinned on them by the Slaters.
OK, so Windsor brought Fair Haven back to earth with a thud in the semifinals, thrashing the Slaters 5-0.
But the point had already been made: Fair Haven field hockey is relevant and the Slaters are on the rise.
The team has four seniors returning — Alana Williams, Alexis Murray, Paityn DeLong and Laurel Boutwell.
Juniors include Emilee Higgins, Jaylena Haley, Katrin Shaw and Azure Wood.
Vivian Ladabouche is the lone sophomore and joining Kelly from the freshman class are Hope Benway, Megan Wetmore, Riley Babbie and Rose Ouimet.
"I am very pleased with the level of fitness," Resnick said.
Fitness will be an important ingredient with the squad numbering 14.
Senior Alexis Murray is shifting to the important center midfield position where she will be looking to fill the void created by the graduation of Tegan Hoard, an outstanding player who has made the team at Plymouth State.
The Slaters are headed to Burr and Burton Academy's Play Day on Saturday where they will play three 20-minute games. The Slaters' opponents will be Rutland, Burr and Burton and U-32.
The scores at Burr and Burton will be immaterial as far as Resnick is concerned. Her objective at the Play Day will be to move people around in an effort to determine how players best fit the scheme.
"I think it will open our eyes and show us what we need to improve on," Williams said. "It is a very good opportunity for us and especially for the new girls."
"My goal for the Play Day is to have the brand new players go to the Woodstock game with confidence and with an understanding of the rules of the game."
The Woodstock game is on the road on Sept. 3.
OTTER VALLEY
The makeup of Otter Valley's roster can best be described as unbalanced.
"We have a lot of seniors, a lot of freshmen and not many in between," Keith said. "The plan is to have the seniors mentor the freshmen and bring them up to speed."
The seniors are Abigail Adamsen, Sydney Gallo, Ryleigh LaPorte, Mackenzie McKay and CaseySue Thompson.
The large freshman group is comprised of Alice Bushee, Alexis Beaulieu, Hannah Desabrais, Marissa Dick, Michaela Hobbs, Breanna Bovey and Marietta Trombetta.
Trombetta is a Mount St. Joseph Academy student who does have a field hockey background from Rutland Middle School.
The two juniors are Elizabeth Atherton and Morgan and the sophomores are Matelin LaPorte and Charlotte Newton.
The Otters endured heavy graduation losses that included Alice Keith and her cousin Riley Keith, the Rutland Herald Co-Field Hockey Players of the Year.
Keith will be eyeballing her players in the afternoon session of the annual Mount Abraham Play Day.
"I am hoping to see how they play together," she said.
Keith has 16 players on her team. That's not a bad number and, in fact, the Otters once won a state championship with far less.
Gallo, McKay and Ryleigh LaPorte have shown they can score goals. The Otters will be relying on their experience on the attack.
The Otters are allowed to have sixth graders on the middle school team for the first time. That was an important move because Keith doubts that the program could have fielded a team at that level otherwise.
After the Play Day in Bristol, the Otters will have a scrimmage against Rutland on Tuesday. Then, it is on to the real thing, the season opener on Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. at Brattleboro. OV's home opener is on Sept. 8 against Rutland.
RUTLAND
Ploof takes the reins from Karen Poljacik at Rutland.
You are likely to see a tweak in the style from the new coach. It will emphasize offense a bit more.
"We want try a different tactic, pulling the defense up to the midline," Ploof said.
Ploof is pleased with the numbers which includes 26 in the program.
Players on the front line include Sophia Ellison, Ryleigh Hughes, Brea Larock, Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer, Josie Muro, Arikka Patorti, Jillian Perry and Zoey Urich.
Lauren Solimano brings plenty of varsity experience and will swing between midfield and defense.
Others slated for action in the midfield are Sarah Martin and Sierra McDermott.
McDermott is a surprise, crossing over her senior year from cross country.
"She is picking it up pretty fast," Ploof said.
The defense will be held down by Elle Molalley, Julia Reynolds, Emily Sunderland and Margo Thompson.
Mazzariello-Peer was slated for midfield action but Ploof has decided to move her up.
"She is an amazing athlete and I think she is a little more goal hungry," Ploof said.
While Otter Valley is at Mount Abe's Play Day, Ploof will be assessing her players at Burr and Burton Academy's Play Day.
Then, comes Tuesday's scrimmage with Otter Valley followed by the season opener at home on Friday against defending Division III state champion Windsor.
SPRINGFIELD
The program is getting healthier in Springfield. There are 16 players on the varsity squad and another dozen are playing the sport at the middle school level.
The Cosmos are coming off a winless season in which they scored just one goal so coach Alex Nikolovski is looking to be more offensive-minded this fall.
"Last year we were in more of a defensive mode," Nikolovski said.
"This year we want to have more of an attack. We can't win if we don't score."
The opener is a difficult hurdle. The Cosmos are on the road on Sept. 2 to tangle with perennial power Bellows Falls.
The home opener is not until Sept. 14 when Fair Haven comes to town.
The Cosmos are not attending either of the two Play Days but they have a scrimmage on Aug. 29 at Montpelier.
"This group is super close," Nikolovski said.
She hopes to parlay that special chemistry and a juiced up attack into a few victories.
The Cosmos figure to get a boost from German exchange student Marthe Fiolka.
"She is awesome," Nikolovski said.
Kaylee Moore is the lone senior, something that bodes well for the program's future.
Carmen Gil Elcuaz is another foreign exchange student.
A large junior group makes up much of the roster — Gilcris, Grant, Hannah Zierfus, Molly Tennis, Mackenzie Sidler, Moira Rigny, JJ Prouty, Sara Griffin, Isabella Broome and Olivia Perry.
Sophomores are Sabyn Tennis and Emily Toner.
The freshmen include Paige Austin, Mackenzie Moore, Emily Holt and Maya Villemaire.
NOTES: Resnick, a former field hockey player at Rutland High and the University of Rochester, is still in playing shape, beating her players to the finish line in wind sprints. ... The players and coaches will be briefed on rule changes this year by the officials at the Play Days at Mount Abe and Burr and Burton. ... Nikolovski played Division I field hockey for Bucknell. ... The defending state champions are: Division I, South Burlington; Division II, Mount Abraham; Division III, Windsor. ... Bellows Falls has been to the state championship the last seven years, winning five of them — two in Division III, one in Division II and two in Division I. ... Former Woodstock Union High and Castleton University field hockey player Blake Wardwell replaces Jody Wood as the head coach at Windsor.
