The numbers game is always serious business when it comes to alignments for high school sports.
Vermont schools are placed in one of four divisions for two-year cycles based on their male and female enrollments. Perennial powerhouse CVU draws from over 1,000 athletes, boasting nearly twice the student population as the smallest D-I schools. Craftsbury relies on 31 boys and 24 girls, but the D-IV Chargers are still two-time defending champs in track and field and were runners-up last winter in Nordic skiing.
The possibility of either bumping up or dropping down can easily change the trajectory of programs near the top or bottom of a division. Increasing enrollment can have a massive impact if it results in a team being promoted to a higher level, and the cutoff between divisions typically boils down to the difference of a few bodies here or there.
The inevitable flip-flopping will lead to some new playoff rivalries after the Vermont Principals’ Association unveiled its latest list of alignments for the “core” sports of soccer, basketball, baseball and softball. Reigning Division II baseball champ Spaulding is one of the more high-profile teams affected by the shuffle, with the Crimson Tide poised to rejoin the ranks of D-I.
Coach Dan Kiniry and his Barre boys welcome the challenge after going 18-1 last spring. The Tide captured their first crown in 32 years and will carry a 17-game winning streak into the 2023 season.
“We’ve got so much talent coming back,” rising Spaulding junior Cole McAllister said after his team’s championship victory over Lyndon. “We’re losing some key seniors and that’s always tough. But we’ve got a key crew coming back here. We’re going D-I next year, so it’s going to be a challenge. But we’re ready for the challenge. …Our baseball program is on a hot run again. We’re coming in strong and it’s going to be fun next year and the year after that. So just stay tuned.”
Another Central Vermont school that will compete in a different tournament due to the alignment change is Williamstown for boys and girls basketball. The Blue Devil boys will return to D-IV for the first time in a decade after a glorious run of D-III dominance. Recently retired coach Jack Carrier helped Williamstown win the D-IV title in 2010 before his team made eight straight championship appearances from 2012-19, winning five more crowns along the way. The Blue Devil girls went 20-1 last winter and also recorded perfect regular seasons in 2014 and 2015.
Change is also on the horizon for Winooski’s boys and girls soccer teams, which both move from D-III to D-IV. The Spartan boys will compete in the smallest division for the first time and could easily be in the hunt for their first championship. The program has recorded seven straight winning seasons, going a combined 87-18 in the process. Last season the Spartans finished at 12-2 after suffering a 3-2 semifinal loss to eventual champ Enosburg.
The Enosburg girls and boys soccer teams jump up to D-II along with the Hornets’ boys basketball squad. Enosburg boys soccer hasn’t had a losing season since 2013 and returns to D-II following last year’s 16-1 campaign.
Coach Joe Houston’s Lake Region girls basketball side will move back to D-II with plenty of ambition. The Rangers went 19-5 in 2019 and suffered a close loss to Fair Haven in the D-II title showdown. Houston’s squad went 19-2 and was declared one of four “quad-champs” in D-III when Covid abruptly ended the 2020 post-season. The Rangers were untouchable during a pandemic-shortened 2021 season, going 12-0 and cruising to a 53-37 championship victory over Vergennes. Lake Region also advanced to the D-III title game last winter.
Fair Haven moves down to D-III for softball and girls and boys soccer, while Richford makes the leap up to D-III for baseball and boys and girls basketball. The D-III softball field will feature a new cooperative program after Danville and Twinfield decided to join forces. The Bears have rattled off six consecutive winning seasons and raised the championship banner with a 14-1 mark in 2021. The Trojans finished 1-14 last spring and only recorded one playoff victory since 2013.
