It was on a mid-May day in 2019 when Proctor’s Allie Almond threw a laser from center field to third base to gun down a Green Mountain base runner for the final out of the game.
She had that cannon but she also had the legs. There wasn’t much grass available for a batter to get a base hit anywhere near center field.
“That’s why she is in center field. She has that arm and she can run everything down,” Proctor coach Abby Bennett said after that game.
Close that chapter. Castleton University softball coach Eric Ramey is eyeing his freshman as a middle infielder.
The Spartans had a longer fall season this year, Ramey squeezing 24 or so practice days out of it as opposed to the 16 in recent years. Working Almond out as a middle infielder was a focus of the time.
“She has great athleticism and instincts. We need her to touch the ball more than she would in the outfield,” Ramey said. “She obviously has the arm for the left side of the infield.”
Graduation losses decimated that side of the infield and Almond could be part of the answer.
She was also a power hitter at Proctor who drew an inordinate number of intentional walks.
She seems to be adjusting to the college pitching.
“She is fine at the plate. We are working on getting her body more into the swing because she is so strong,” Ramey said.
When Almond threw that Green Mountain runner out at third, it was Maddie Wilson who delivered the base hit.
Now, Almond and Wilson are teammates and Wilson finds herself with the same challenge, getting acclimated to a new position.
Wilson was an outstanding catcher at Green Mountain where coach Terry Farrell regarded her as the top defensive catcher in the league.
But she is not going to supplant Mount Anthony graduate Jamie Boyle as the Spartans’ catcher. Boyle is as good as they come in the Little East Conference, both defensively and at bat.
“Maddie is well aware of our situation at catcher,” Ramey said. “She is very open to playing multiple positions. She is the kid who always runs to the open spot.”
It might be difficult for some Proctor fans to picture Almond on the diamond in a place other than the outfield.
Fair Haven fans will have to get used to watching Olivia Bowen playing without throwing out of the circle. Bowen pitched nearly every inning for the Slaters, amassing well over 700 strikeouts during a starry four-year high school career.
“She has kind of turned herself into an outfielder and pitches when we need her,” Ramey said. “She has turned herself into a complete player.
“She is athletic and I think she was looking to get out of the circle. She’s a great teammate.
“Less is more for her. The less expectations, the more confident she is.”
The Spartans had a very short 2020 season but an impressive one. They were 5-1 when COVID ended it.
Olivia Joy made the most of the abbreviated campaign. She earned Little East Rookie of the Week and LEC Pitcher of the Week honors, going 1-0.
Joy can be thought of as a gift from Taylor Lively, one of the best to ever throw from the circle at Castleton. Lively was the team MVP in 2012 and 2013 and a North Atlantic Conference Player of the Year.
Lively and Joy call Greenfield, Massachusetts home, a place just 20 minutes down I-91 from Brattleboro.
One day, Lively told Ramey there was a pitcher in her hometown who would be a great fit for Castleton.
Ramey went to watch Joy pitch as a junior against Turners Falls, a perennial Massachusetts power. There are 11 state championship banners in the Turners Falls High gym, nine of them hung by the softball team.
Joy lost that game 2-1 but Ramey drove home excited about the possibility of Joy in the Spartan green.
“She faced a lot of adversity in that game and never got rattled,” Ramey said.
“We got very lucky to get her.”
The Spartans won’t be taking their customary spring trip south this season.
“The southern trip is on hold for this year with all the uncertainty and travel restrictions,” Ramey said.
There have been talks among the Little East coaches about putting together a unique schedule but Ramey emphasizes that is all “very preliminary.”
The shape a schedule takes will be determined by administrators but the coaches have been batting around ideas like having teams play three games in a day at a neutral site. Once such site with multiple fields in the discussions is Windsor, Connecticut, just over the Massachusetts line.
