New U-32 head football coach Kevin Richards views togetherness as an indispensable ingredient on his football team.
All coaches like to throw around those buzz words “family” and “camaraderie” but at a school that draws players from so many different high schools, Richards feels that this concept is vital at the East Montpelier school. The Raiders roster includes players from Montpelier, Harwood, Twinfield, Cabot, Northfield, Williamstown and, of course, U-32.
He has a healthy turnout for off-season weight room sessions and 7-on-7 passing tournaments.
Those are important for conditioning and skill development but, he believes, they are even more important in the U-32 program for building that camaraderie and a culture.
Richards played high school football at Shenandohowa in Clifton Park, New York and went to become a three-time all-conference offensive lineman at the University of Albany.
During the 2008 season at UAlbany, Richards started all 12 games at center, helping the Great Danes offense to lead the conference by averaging 363.2 yards per game.
His first coaching experience in Vermont was as an assistant coach under U-32’s Brian Divelbliss during the 7-on-7 high school season installed as part of COVID protocol. Last season he became the offensive coordinator for the Raiders.
“I was surprised when Brian resigned. He did such a good job,” Richards said.
A social studies teacher at U-32, applying for the head football post was the logical step for Richards.
“I love it at U-32,” Richards said. “The kids are great.”
Richards will be coaching at the upcoming Vermont All-Star Football Camp at South Burlington, a camp that will be attended by 13 U-32 players, another sign of the off-season commitment.
Richards has been on that camp’s staff previously.
“I know the camp well,” he said.
U-32 freshman Ethan Garrison is another example of the off-season dedication in the program. He will be one of only two Vermont players attending Saturday’s New Hampshire Showcase at St. Anselm College, the other being Joshua Quad of St. Johnsbury Academy.
Garrison attends Cabot High School.
“He is going to be a good player for us,” Richards said. “He is really getting involved with football. He is doing the 7-on-7 with us, is going to the New Hampshire Showcase and is signed up for a couple of other camps.”
Richards will maintain Divelbliss’ philosophy that football should be fun for the players.
The adrenaline is pumping through Richards’ veins as he prepares the Raiders for the 2022 season.
It will be pumping all the harder on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. when the ball goes in the air to open the season against coach Jim Hill’s Fair Haven Slaters in East Montpelier.
