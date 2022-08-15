Rutland County has a pair of new coaches on the gridiron and they have a lot in common.
First-year Mill River head coach Phil Hall and new Otter Valley head coach Jordan Tolar both cut their teeth in the game of football at Castleton University, they have plenty of experience coaching in the county and they both have an excitement for the road ahead.
The Minutemen and Otters pulled out of the driveway and onto the road that is the 2022 Vermont high school football season Monday afternoon with the first official day of practices across the state.
Hall's Mill River squad got a one-hour head start on rival Otter Valley in afternoon practices on Monday and the Minutemen made sure there wasn't a wasted minute, running through station drills throughout the early stages of practice.
Hall and his assistant coaches were preaching to the kids to not cheat themselves. The work they put in now will pay off when they open their season on Sept. 3 at Oxbow.
Hall took over the Mill River program in the winter and the transition has been good as he and his players get acclimated to each other.
Offseason workouts and meetings laid the groundwork for his vision, but it's the practices in the coming weeks that will truly stamp what the Minutemen will be under Hall.
"The transition has gone well," Hall said. "As any football coach will tell you, you have no idea what you have until you see them in pads. Towards the end of this week, we're going to figure out really what this looks like."
If the roster numbers are any indication, Hall might have something good on his hands. Hall expects about 38 guys, give or take, to be in the program.
"We just had a meeting inside and started installing some stuff, so I think these guys are swimming a little bit. Everything's brand new," Hall said.
"They're excited to really do it because we've only done it on a white board so far."
With a young squad expected to take the field for Mill River this year, the work now becomes all the more crucial.
The first few days of practice are always very conditioning-focused. That was certainly the case at the beginning of Otter Valley practice, where Tolar and his staff had plenty of running on the menu.
Tolar's transition figures to a seamless one. The Woodstock alumnus works at the Brandon school as the head custodian and had been the Otters' offensive coordinator for multiple seasons under former coach Kipp Denis.
"There are some things that are new challenges, but you just take it in stride every day and try to implement some things that worked in the past and try to find ways to get better," Tolar said.
"It's been a pretty smooth-sailing transition. I work in the building so I see these guys all the time."
There's something different about being the head man and Tolar is excited for that challenge and the club he has this year. He estimated the team had about 35 or so players as of Monday.
"The first day is kind of a kid on Christmas. We're super excited as a staff and players," Tolar said. "We have some good opportunities to get prepared. We've been trying to look at the Xs and Os, but it's not the same as when you're really out here."
Otter Valley scrimmages one of Division II's best Mount Anthony next week and has a four-way scrimmage with Fair Haven, Mill River and Division I runner-up CVU on Aug. 27, before opening at Rice on Sept. 3.
Mill River and Otter Valley were focused on themselves Monday afternoon, but it won't be long until the rivals meet when it counts. Otter Valley makes the 30-minute trip over to Mill River in the second week of the regular season.
The last time they met was a well-played 12-6 Otters win in the playoffs, but with plenty new on both sides, anything could happen in Week 2.
Whatever the outcome, it will serve as an early look at what the Hall and Tolar eras may bring.
