There is a lot of talk about how different this 2021 season will look with no fans and players and coaches behind masks.
The difference is more stark at Mill River where both coaches are new. Ben Smith takes over the boys team and Ryan Csizmesia is in charge on the girls’ side.
The girls team, in particular, is trying to climb out of a hole. Victories have been scarce in Dean W. Houghton Gymnasium in recent years but Csizmesia has been encouraged by what he has seen in practice.
It was a much more successful season for the Minutemen in boys basketball. They carved out a 15-5 record and then won a playoff game against Hartford.
Minutemen basketball fans are among the state’s most passionate so having the Dean W. Houghton Gymnasium without a crowd is going to be very different.
Unlike Csizmesia, Smith comes into his inaugural season as the head coach fortified by a lot of familiarity with his players and the program.
He has had a number of them as they came up when he was the junior varsity coach.
“We all know what’s expected,” Smith said.
GIRLS“We have really good size. I think we can create some matchup problems,” Csizmesia said.
Senior leadership will come from Aisy Kelley, Lyla Tarbell and Evelyn Trujillo.
The juniors are Malori Carlson and Beninig Swan.
Carlson was an outstanding soccer goalkeeper during the fall. Her trademarks were lightning-quick reflexes and aggressiveness.
Csizmesia is seeing those traits on the basketball floor.
“She is very athletic and aggressive,” he said.
Sophomores are Cheyenne Hoyle, Karina Mozzer, Molly Hier and Lorryn Trujillo.
Lauryn Charron, Sheyla Tarbell and Paige LaPointe are the freshmen.
The preseason has buoyed Csizmesia’s hopes that the Minutemen can take a step this season.
“We have good athleticism. We have done a lot of skill work,” Csizmesia said. “We are focused on improving. They are all coachable and have a good work ethic.”
Csizmesia embraces playing full-court man defense, something that was evident during his coaching stint with the Proctor girls team.
The emphasis on that will be less this year because of the added physical stress caused by the masks covering the nose and mouth.
“You will see a lot more zone from us this year,” Csizmesia said. “But I always did like playing full-court man.”
BOYSSmith’s Minutemen are not big.
That OK, he knows what to do with a team that is on the vertically challenged side.
“We are definitely going to look to to change up our defenses and try to get some transition buckets,” he said. “We want to play a little bit faster.”
Connor Lopiccolo and Johnny Verdon will serve as the big men but they are only in the 6-foot-1-or-2 range.
“Connor is not your typical big man and Johnny is about the same. Connor is big and lanky and has a great work ethic.”
Lopiccolo will be in the post and Verdon a power forward.
Without that 6-foot-5 model inside, Smith will be looking for a lot of effort in boxing out and scrapping for rebounds.
“One thing that this team brings is a lot of effort,” he said.
Verdon and Evan McPhee are the only seniors. McPhee will run the point.
Nate Hoague returns as a junior. He will be a small forward.
Hoague was one of the Minutemen who put in a lot of time on his own before practices were allowed to begin. He spent a number of hours each week at Rutland’s recreation community center working on his skills and shooting.
“Nate is a basketball head,” Smith said.
Rounding out the 11-man roster are Ross Badgley, Adam Shum, Mike Wierzbicki, Ryan Smith, Tyler Mason, Brayden Bixby and Galen Trapeni.
The regional schedule will see the Minutemen facing some new teams, one of them being Proctor.
“I know Jake (Eaton) always has a good team over there. They have (Conner) McKearin and (Brennon) Crossmon back so they will be good.
“Otter Valley was young last year and they have everybody back.”
