CASTLETON — When Tony Volpone was an assistant football coach at Endicott College, the Gulls had a game at Castleton. Volpone was amazed at the game-day atmosphere at the stadium and told himself that if an opportunity ever opened up to become a head coach at Castleton, he would jump at it.
A year later, Volpone was named Castleton University’s head coach.
Hollis Jones can identify with that. It was the same game-day electricity at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium that is the reason he chose to be a member of Volpone’s incoming freshman class when training camp opens on Aug. 11.
Jones is one of two players on the New Hampshire Shrine team who will be coming to Vermont State University Castleton to play football as freshmen this month.
The other is Stevens High School’s Lucas Smith.
Vermont and New Hampshire will oppose one another in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl on Saturday with kickoff slated for 11:30 a.m.
Jones came to a Castleton home game against St. Lawrence and he was hooked.
“Even though they lost, I loved the game atmosphere,” Jones said.
Jones was high on Volpone’s recruiting list.
“We kept in touch every single week of my senior year,” Jones said.
Jones is also an avid fly fisherman and the fishing in Vermont was yet another draw of coming to Castleton.
Volpone is bringing Jones into camp as a middle linebacker.
He will feel right at home.
“That is the position I played all through high school at Bow,” Jones said.
Smith initially was interested in Plymouth State, Castleton’s season-opening opponent on Sept. 2.
But he had been working out with 2016 Stevens High graduate Nick Stone who played football at Castleton before graduating.
Stone obviously had a great Castleton experience because he convinced Smith to contact the Castleton coaches.
Smith will come into camp at Castleton on Aug. 11 at a defensive end or outside linebacker. He will major in Exercise Science.
Saturday’s Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl also gives Smith one more opportunity to play football with Stevens teammate Colby Shepard.
NOTES: This year’s Vermont and New Hampshire Shrine players set a record for raising money by bringing in nearly $60,000. Bellows Falls’ Caden Haskell was the top fund raiser for the Vermont team. ... The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl has raised $4,800,000 for Shriners hospitals since the game made its debut in 1954. ... New Hampshire leads the series 50-16-2. ... Rutland’s Jaheim Hughes had an interception in Vermont’s practice on Tuesday.