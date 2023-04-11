Baseball teams are taking off their spring training wheels and getting down to business as temperatures climb toward 80 degrees this week across Vermont.
Many squads are venturing outside of the gym for the first time and will attempt to work out the kinks in a hurry during season openers. Most diamonds are drying out quickly amid this sunny stretch, leveling the playing field a bit after a number of Southern Vermont and Chittenden County teams kicked off their schedules last week.
The 2023 pecking order has yet to be established and there’s plenty of change in the warm air after a trio of defending champs moved up a division. Reigning Division II champ Spaulding will rejoin the D-I ranks after capturing its first title in 32 years. Two-time defending champs White River and Peoples Academy will also compete at a higher level in the playoffs following a lengthy run of D-IV and D-III dominance.
White River cruised to a 16-2 victory over Blue Mountain in the 2021 D-IV final and won a rematch with the Bucks, 4-3, in last year’s championship. Richford also moves up to D-IV, Craftsbury will field a junior varsity team instead of sending its players to Hazen and once again Twinfield athletes will compete for Danville.
The Solons are moving up to D-II along with Peoples this year, while Springfield drops down to D-III. The Wolves have a cooperative agreement with neighboring Stowe and rely heavily on Raiders standout Ben Alekson, who has earned two straight compete-game championship victories on the mound.
The change of scenery for PA this year is good news for every D-III squad, and it’s no stretch for the Wolves to be considered legitimate contenders for a three-peat while competing in the D-II tourney. They earned a 4-1 championship victory over Thetford in 2021, capping a 13-3-1 season. Peoples outscored playoff opponents 33-2 last season and put the finishing touches on a 15-2 campaign by shutting out Hazen, 9-0, in the final.
Hazen beat Peoples Academy during the regular season last year before Alekson silenced the Wildcats in the title game.
“Division III lost two good teams with Peoples and Montpelier going to Division II, but some other solid teams have slid into Division III this year,” Howard said. “I think that there are a lot of talented teams in D-III that can make some deep runs in the playoffs."
Spaulding was in a similar boat while kicking off the season Tuesday with just five days of outside practice under the team’s belt. Despite the lack of on-field training, the Crimson Tide aren’t making any excuses as they enter the season with a 17-game winning streak.
“It’s not ideal, but that’s baseball in Vermont,” Tide coach Dan Kiniry said. “Our indoor focus has been to condition and prepare our arms for the wear and tear of the season. Bullpen sessions and long toss are a major part of what focus on.”
Following the opener at Enosburg, the Tide will hit the road again for games vs. St. Johnsbury on Thursday and against Essex on Saturday. Spaulding will wrap up the non-league portion of its schedule by facing BFA-St. Albans and Mount Abraham before packing in 11 Capital Division contests during May.
Spaulding finished at 18-1 last year after earning a 4-2 semifinal win over U-32 and a 4-2 championship victory over Lyndon (16-4). The Tide ended a lot of games in five or six innings in 2022, building double-digit leads with ease while batting around the order during some innings.
Their body of work included a 20-2 victory over Montpelier, a 15-2 win at Harwood, a 9-2 win at Mount Abraham and a 13-1 romp to spoil Hazen’s perfect season. Coach Kiniry’s squad also flexed its muscles during a 10-2 win over Thetford and an 11-2 win against Lyndon.
The Tide move up to D-I along with North Country, which went 5-12 last season. Essex captured the 2022 D-I crown after surviving a handful of close calls during the playoffs.
“Our entire team understands the challenges we face going into this season,” coach Kiniry said. “Our program is fortunate to have a great deal of experience and veteran leadership in our senior group. These seniors are approaching the move to D-I as a new opportunity. We’ll look to our player-leaders to set the tone for us as we work our way through the season.”
Tide standout Kieran McNamara transferred to a private school and will be difficult to replace, but Spaulding has a strong returning group featuring a handful of multi-sport standouts.
One team that’s happy to capitalize on Spaulding’s departure from the D-II ranks is cross-town rival U-32. Coach Geoff Green led the Raiders to their first championship victory in program history two years ago, completing a 14-3 campaign. The Raiders were also impressive last year, beating Fair Haven in the quarterfinals before finishing at 12-6.
“I believe we have what it takes to win it all in D-II, but that’s a lot different than doing so,” Green said. “We still have to actually win our games, and there are a lot of good teams out there. Fair Haven was a very good and young team when we played them last year, and they were way better than a No. 13 seed. I think they’ll be able to play with anybody this year.”
“I think the Capital Division and D-II will be as competitive as ever, just with some newer faces in contention,” Green said.
