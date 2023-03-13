WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway fans and competitors will have an enhanced experience beginning in 2023 with a brand new scoreboard coming to the West Haven track.
An increased marketing partnership commitment from McGee Automotive Family Dealerships makes possible the purchase and installation of a new, state-of-the-art display. The new scoreboard will be the first in more than 20 years at the Vermont track.
McGee Automotive Family Dealerships is one of New England’s largest and most respected automotive groups, boasting 14 locations in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts with the most sought-after brands on the market. The McGee Automotive Family has made a major commitment to supporting motorsports in recent seasons, sponsoring several drivers and tracks.
McGee joined the Devil’s Bowl Speedway family in 2021 before increasing its involvement in 2022 by giving one lucky fan a free two-year lease on a new vehicle.
For 2023, McGee Automotive Family Dealerships will be supporting not only motorsports, but also the greater community, through six drivers on dirt and asphalt: Jason Quenneville, Tanner Siemons, Tyler Travis, Kevin Chaffee, Joey Jarvis, and Erin Aiken. All six McGee Family Racing drivers have pledged to donate all their race winnings during the season to the Vermont Foodbank.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s new McGee Automotive Family Dealerships Scoreboard will have a five-position scoring pilon along with a three-digit lap counter. The scoreboard is compatible with the MYLAPS electronic transponder scoring system in use at the track, and it will be able to automatically update the running order each lap and it also will be able to display lap times during time trial qualifying.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway previously had a multiple-position scoreboard in the infield before its removal by previous management in the early 2000s. A rudimentary, two-digit lap counter has been in its place since, often leaving spectators, competitors, and even officials wanting more crucial scoring information during races.
The McGee Automotive Family Dealerships Scoreboard will be erected outside Turn 4, allowing fans to view the display from the grandstands and giving drivers the opportunity to glance at the leaderboard from the backstretch. The old two-digit lap counter will be moved to the Turn 1 area, with the specific intention of giving drivers a lap-by-lap update each time they drive down the frontstretch. Both locations will also provide a clear view for spectators in the Infield Drive-In area.
“Partners like McGee Automotive Family Dealerships don’t come along every day,” Devil’s Bowl promoter Mike Bruno said, in a track press release.
“They have jumped into racing with both feet, and their Vermont Foodbank program is incredible. The scoreboard has been sorely missed at Devil’s Bowl for a long time, and we are proud to have the McGee Family name on display this year and beyond.”
Devil’s Bowl Speedway recently released its 20-event schedule for the 2023 season, which opens on Saturday, April 29 with a $3,000-to-win, 30-lap Sportsman Modified “draw race.” The Limited Sportsman, Novice Sportsman, Mini Stock, and 500cc Mini Sprint divisions will also be on hand, along with the brand new, entry-level “Crown Vic” class.
