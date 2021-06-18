Kim Alexander is the new Fair Haven Union High School athletic director but she is hardly coming into the job cold. She has 29 years of experience being an athletic director at the grade school and middle school level.
Still, she understands that high school sports is a whole new ballgame and she plans to immerse herself in that arena immediately.
“Monday, I will be hitting the ground running,” Alexander said as she spent her final day on Friday at Fair Haven Grade School where she has been a physical education teacher and athletic director.
She comes to her new job armed with some ideas but said she won’t be making any sweeping changes.
“My thought process is that I don’t want to make any drastic changes,” Alexander said.
She would like to cultivate an environment where the progression from fifth grade athletics to the varsity level is seamless.
“I want all of the coaches working together so that when the athlete gets to high school and to the varsity, they already know what the expectations are,” she said.
The plan to the district to be reconfigured for the 2022-23 school year where the seventh and eighth grade students will be on the same campus as the students in the upper grades plays right into her concept of a feeder program.
She believes the reconfiguration is going to be a boon for Slater athletics as well as for all students.
“I think that is going to give students amazing opportunities athletically, academically and socially,” Alexander said.
The door began opening for the high school athletic director position when Ali Jones Morgan took maternity leave.
Teri Perry took over as interim athletic director and then Alexander applied for the position.
“Teri has been a godsend. She really stepped in and stepped up,” Alexander said.
Alexander credits Perry and her willingness to aid in the transition as a tremendous help as she starts her new job.
Alexander grew up on a farm in Orwell and graduated from Fair Haven in 1986.
She earned her degree in physical education from Castleton.
She credits administrator Wayne Cooke with supporting and mentoring her along her path as a middle school athletic director.
“He wrote a letter for my interview,” Alexander said.
Alexander comes to the job understanding the passion of Slater Nation.
She played softball for the Slaters when Bob “Squeak” Gregory was the coach and she was also a cheerleader. Her daughter Jenna Alexander was an outstanding goalie for the Fair Haven field hockey team and nephew Ryan Alexander threw five touchdown passes to lead Vermont to a victory over New Hampshire in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
The name Alexander is woven through the tapestry that is Slater Nation.
She is excited for all that lies ahead including the Southern Vermont League meeting at Rutland Country Club before school begins.
She has been impressed by fellow athletic directors from the way they have reached out via email and she is looking forward to meeting them in person.
“I am excited about working with the coaches I already know and meeting the ones that I don’t know,” Alexander said.
She feels fall sports this year are more important than ever as we emerge from the virus that altered the athletic landscape so dramatically last year.
Without fans able to attend winter sports games, the contests were livestreamed so fans could watch the games in their homes. She would like to see livestreaming remain so that fans unable to attend the games can still view them.
“I am hoping that is an option,” she said. “There are fans who need to be in the bleachers but there are others who can’t get there.”
One of the first orders of business will be to fill a couple of coaching vacancies. Ian Akin has resigned as the Slaters girls’ varsity soccer coach and Alexander will also be looking for a new coach for the bass fishing team.
She recently attended the football banquet where she met Slaters head coach Jim Hill.
She also recently had what she called “a great conversation” with Bob Johnson, the Associate Executive Director of the Vermont Principals’ Association.
She already has done things to help her get a feel for the job but she realizes there is much more to do.
“Very honestly, I don’t have experience at the high school level. I am going to get acclimated with everything high school this summer,” Alexander said.
