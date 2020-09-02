FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven Union High School’s field hockey history book is a lot of blank pages. The Slaters have never won a state championship game and have been to only one when they fell to Stowe 4-0 in 2007.
New coach Allison Resnick only signed her contract this week but she is already plotting a way to make the Slaters relevant in the Vermont field hockey world.
The biggest strike against the Slaters all these years has been the lack of a feeder program, something that longtime coach Jen Clement had wrestled with for many seasons. None of the sending schools play field hockey and frequently when a player comes to the Slaters as a freshman, she is picking up a stick for the first time.
Resnick mentioned her desire to cultivate a feeder program during the interview process.
Resnick comes to the position fortified with a wealth of field hockey experience. She played at Rutland High School under coach Ali Todd and then April Cioffi. Then it was onto the University of Rochester where she was a four-year starter and helped the Yellowjackets to their first NCAA tourney berth with a run to the Elite Eight.
She graduated from Rochester in 2015 and is now a teacher at Killington Mountain School.
Her introduction to Fair Haven field hockey came in 2016 when she was asked to come and help out at practices.
She has been told by Fair Haven Athletic Director Ali Jones that launching a program in the middle schools is a major obstacle because there are so many different schools over a far-flung district.
Resnick has determined that the best approach will be to establish a summer recreation program where aspiring players in those lower grades from all those district schools can learn the game.
She has seen what a robust feeder program can do through playing for Rutland High.
“We played in middle school and even younger in the rec program,” Resnick said.
She is hopeful that spreading the gospel of field hockey in the district will also encourage younger players to come and watch varsity games. She would like to invite those middle school players to a varsity practice once a week as another layer of building interest.
The Slaters’ season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 23 with Woodstock, a traditional power, coming to town.
But Resnick knows it is not all about this season, although she did add, “I wouldn’t mind a ‘W.’”
No, it’s about putting down a foundation, building some interest in Slater field hockey and, hopefully, seeing some significant progress the following fall.
