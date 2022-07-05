Kennah Wright-Chapman, an elite shortstop for the state championship West Rutland High School softball team, can make all the plays.
She's not bad at begging, either. Her persistence got the ball rolling for a new summer softball team comprised of players from Fair Haven Union High School, West Rutland High School, Rutland Town School, Poultney High School and Otter Valley Union High School.
"My daughter was begging for it," said Christie Wright-Chapman who coaches the team with Chrysty Palmer. "She was begging for more softball."
Coach Wright-Chapman said there has not been a summer softball team for high school age players in Rutland County for six or seven years.
The roster is comprised of Otter Valley's Lauren Palmer and Grace Kenyon, West Rutland's Wright-Chapman, Camryn Williams, Aubrey Beaulieu sisters Samera and Hayley Raiche, Emma Sevigny, and Emma Beebe, Poultney's Georgia Donaldson, Hannah Welch and Kaitlyn DeBonis, Rutland Town's Emma Grimes and Fair Haven's Leah Emerson.
The team goes by the name Outlaws and Outsiders and plays its home games at West Rutland High School.
The uniforms are purple because it was not the school color for any of the high schools represented on the roster.
The Outlaws and Outsiders have a 12-game schedule and it is tilted slightly toward road games. They play South Burlington, for example, three times and all are at South Burlington.
"I guess they didn't want to come to us but that's okay. We just want to play," coach Wright-Chapman said. "It's about playing."
The team will also play a game under the lights in Granville, New York.
Kennah Wright-Chapman said it is great to have players as teammates who she has played against during the high school season.
"You get to know them and see what they can do," she said.
"It is definitely helping us to get better," DeBonis said.
DeBonis is a varsity basketball and soccer player at Poultney but said at Tuesday's clinic that softball is her favorite.
"Softball and basketball are really close for me," said Kennah Wright-Chapman, who also plays soccer.
The Outlaws and Outsiders are also attending several softball clinics at Castleton University, something the players have found invaluable. CU head coach Eric Ramey and his assistant coach Mark Lambert direct the clinics.
"I love that the coaches (at the clinic) are teaching us so much. It is so helpful," Kennah said.
DeBonis said her batting has improved because of the help she has received at the Castleton clinic.
"They fixed my batting stance," the Poultney pitcher said.
"We love doing the clinic because the players want to be here," Lambert said.
"I wish there were more kids who would take advantage of this," coach Wright-Chapman said.
There might be yet. This is the first summer for the Outlaws and Outsiders. You have to start some place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.