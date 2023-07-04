Rutland County has a strong football culture. On Friday nights and Saturday afternoons, fans flock to their local high school to catch some of the brightest young athletes in action.
Building those cultures isn’t an overnight affair. It takes time and effort to create interest around the sport.
A new youth football team in the county is looking to foster that growth as the Rutland County (RC) Raiders are set make their debut this fall.
The RC Raiders will be a tackle youth football program for athletes entering 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th grades this fall.
Jake Helm is the head coach of the program and comes with plenty of experience at this level, having led the Castleton Junior Spartans to a pair of state championships in his time leading that program.
Helm stepped away from the league last year, but is back looking to build up another successful program in the county.
Rutland County will be playing in the Northern Vermont Youth Football League (NVYFL) in Division I.
The league has, as the name suggests, historically been made up of mostly teams from the northern half of the state, but over the last handful of years, the southern part of the state has started to make a mark.
The Castleton Junior Spartans are two-time defending state champions and Equinox Valley Football Club, based out of Manchester, has also been making waves.
“We’re hoping we can develop some rivalries with those teams,” Helm said.
The NVYFL approved the Raiders’ inclusion in the league just two weeks ago, so the team has been working in overdrive to try and build the base for their debut season.
“We’ve been trying to get the word out,” Helm said.
The word has spread fast.
Originally, Helm had thought the team would only be able to have numbers for a 7th-and-8th grade team, but the interest has been massive, so the program will plan to field a 5th-and-6th grade team as well.
“My goal is to have 25 or 26 kids for each team,” Helm said.
The RC Raiders will be teaming with the West Rutland Recreation department for their home games. They will be playing at the recreation field, which is located down the walking path past the playground in the town’s recreation area, an area that also includes the dog park and outdoor basketball court.
The recreation field is normally used for soccer, but will get some additional use as a football field this fall.
Joining Helm on the coaching staff is Si Loomis, Dominic Gregory and Greg Pritchard.
Loomis has been coaching in the county for decades and will bring that experience to the staff. Gregory will focus on the defensive line and Pritchard will take a focus on the offensive line.
Given the late start, Helm is keeping his expectations tempered, but has big hopes for the future of the program.
“We just want to be competitive in every game in the league,” Helm said. “There might be some growing pains, but in a year or two, we should have a really good thing going.”
Practices for the fall season will begin in mid-August, before games begin in September.
The RC Raiders have a sign-up coming up this Friday at the West Rutland Recreation Field. There is a $25 sign-up deposit. Interested athletes can check out the team’s Facebook page, RC Raiders, and can reach out to Helm at jake@vtroofsolutions.com.
