Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game. They are also someone else’s opportunity. The Rutland boys soccer team has been hit with a rash of injuries and three players figuring in the scoring during Wednesday night’s 7-0 victory over Mill River were not even on the game roster.
Two of them, freshman Eli Rossi and Michael O’Connor, connected for the second goal, Rossi with the score and O’Connor with the assist.
Oliver Hamilton — another player not on the roster — earned the Raiders’ sixth goal with Ezra Robichaud notching the assist.
“These players had a good practice yesterday and good practices before that. They fit in really well,” Rutland coach Ron Henderson said. “They played well tonight.”
The Raiders struck quickly. Braeden Carleton got one past Mill River keeper Tyler Regula only 2:42 into the contest.
The Minutemen pushed hard for the equalizer. Tyler Corey had a header on goal that came off a direct kick from 30 yards out and then the Mill River sophomore made another nice run.
But then Rossi and O’Connor combined for a goal and Ryan McLaughlin got another to make the halftime score 3-0. McLaughlin had an uncontested shot and kept his composure, hitting a crisp low volley into the cage.
It did not take long for the Raiders to score after the break. Less than two minutes into the second half, Finn McGuinness scored off a pass from Carleton.
Robichaud shot into tough luck all night for the Raiders. He had a number of near-misses, including a hard shot that hit the post.
Carleton then got his second goal before Hamilton struck with four minutes remaining.
The final goal was a pretty shot by Colby Thornton. It came from 25 yards out and cut just inside the far post.
Rutland keeper Jaden Kelley did have to make a couple of tough saves to earn the shutout.
It was the Raiders’ first win in four tries. They will try to keep it going on Friday against Middlebury.
The Minutemen fell to 1-3. They have been outscored 22-3 in their last eight games.
