BRISTOL, Conn. — The Newport Gulls won six straight playoff games and clinched their league-leading seventh New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) championship with an 8-4 victory over Bristol on Tuesday night at Muzzy Field.
After losing their playoff opener, the top seeded Gulls won consecutive games against the Ocean State Waves, and then swept their Final Four series against the Danbury Westerners and the championship series against the Blues to win their first Fay Vincent, Sr. Cup since 2014.
Grant Umberger’s season-high 11 strikeouts across 5 1/3 relief innings led Newport to the victory in game two, adding to his total of 11 1/3 scoreless innings throughout the playoffs.
Luke Beckstein went 3-for-4 with three singles and two runs scored to lead all hitters. Beckstein was one of three Gulls to record multi-hit performances, joining Niko Brini and Jacob Burley.
Newport got off to a quick start with a four-run first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Beckstein started the inning with a single to right field and Michael Anderson was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with no outs. Tyler Hare cleared the bases with a three-run homer, his second home run of the postseason and eleventh overall. Billy Butler continued his hot stretch with an RBI single to bring home Slate Alford, his ninth hit and eleventh RBI of the postseason.
Following a complete game shutout in his last playoff start, Blues All-Star Jagger Duquette recorded just one out and surrendered four hits and four earned runs, the most since July 1 against the Upper Valley Nighthawks.
Bristol responded with a four-run second inning to tie the game, starting with a Tyler Fote walk and Darius Troche single to put runners on first and second with no outs. Both runners advanced on an error by the catcher, and back-to-back RBI singles cut the deficit in half.
Jordan Peyton brought home Fote with an RBI single and Connor Goodman scored Troche with a base hit of his own. Gavin Noriega continued Bristol’s rally with a third straight RBI single to bring home Peyton, and Skye Selinsky added a sacrifice fly to tie the game at four.
Gulls All-Star starter Kevin Seitter allowed six hits, four runs (two unearned) and two walks across 1 2/3 innings.
Newport regained the lead in the fourth inning, beginning with a leadoff single by Brini, who advanced to second on a balk and later scored on an RBI single by Burley. Beckstein and Anderson hit two straight singles to bring home Burley and later advanced to second and third on a passed ball. Both runners scored on a two-out wild pitch to give the Gulls a 7-4 lead heading into the fifth inning.
Umberger entered the game in relief for Seitter and recorded a season-high 11 strikeouts across 5 1/3 scoreless no-hit innings, at one point retiring 12 of 13 batters, earning his second win of the playoffs. The Gulls added an insurance run in the eighth inning and Braden Ostrander closed out the game with two scoreless innings to seal the victory.
PAST CHAMPIONS
2023 — Newport Gulls
2022 — Martha’s Vineyard Sharks
2021 — Danbury Westerners
2020 — Season Canceled (COVID-19)
2019 — Keene SwampBats
2018 — Valley Blue Sox
2017 — Valley Blue Sox
2016 — Mystic Schooners
2015 — Vermont Mountaineers
2014 — Newport Gulls
2013 — Keene SwampBats
2012 — Newport Gulls
2011 — Keene SwampBats
2010 — North Shore Navigators
2009 — Newport Gulls
2008 — Sanford Mainers
2007 — Vermont Mountaineers
2006 — Vermont Mountaineers
2005 — Newport Gulls
2004 — Sanford Mainers
2003 — Keene SwampBats
2002 — Newport Gulls
2001 — Newport Gulls
2000 — Keene SwampBats
1999 — Middletown Giants
1998 — Middletown Giants
1997 — Middletown Giants
1996 — Central Mass Collegians
1995 — Central Mass Collegians
1994 — Eastern Tides