FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls basketball team has built a culture that few teams can match in Division II.
The Slaters have made eight straight trips to the state semifinals, making it to the finals in six of those seasons and winning it all three times during that stretch.
If Fair Haven wants to keep that streak intact, it will be a new group guiding the way to Barre Auditorium.
The Slater boys have been to the semifinals in four of the last five years and have their slights on a return trip.
GIRLSThe 2021-2022 season is a new era for the Fair Haven girls.
Gone are seven seniors from last year’s squad that fell in the D-II finals to North Country and had won two straight titles before that.
Among that group was the program’s all-time leading scorer Ryleigh Coloutti and one of the better rebounding players in the state in Courtney Brewster.
It’s time to turn the page on that era of Fair Haven girls basketball and this new era of Slaters are just beginning to write their chapter.
“We created a nice identity and culture during the summer,” said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson. “It’s grown into the first four days of practice here. People are excited to be in the gym and people are excited to be the next wave of Fair Haven girls basketball players. We’re all relishing that opportunity.”
With seven seniors turning their tassels, a lot of scoring went with it. One of the girls that saw significant minutes last year and showed some scoring punch was Lily Briggs.
Briggs, a sophomore, is the Slaters’ leading returning scorer.
“We lost a lot of people that played meaningful minutes last year,” Wilson said. “Lily played probably the most minutes out of (any of the returners) last year.”
Brittney Love also saw consistent playing time as a guard off the bench and is back for her junior season.
Senior Ashley Carvey is another player that will find a significant role at the guard position and a handful of younger girls figure to find roles as well.
“We have some younger kids that may or may not be in the mix,” Wilson said. “We’re going to assess going forward with our scrimmages. We have a lot of kids that can play and pretty good depth. We could probably go 9 or 10 deep.”
Replacing the rebounding of Brewster will be tough for the Slaters, but they have some girls working hard in the post. Junior Alana Williams and senior Tegan Hoard are girls that will play roles in that group.
“Alana played JV last year,” Wilson said. “Tegan has really come on. She’s kind of a smaller big but is really relishing the opportunity to mix it up and rebound.”
Fair Haven hosts a three-way scrimmage on Saturday with Thetford and Colchester and scrimmages Vergennes on Tuesday. The Slaters open the season for real next Friday at Mount Abraham. Their home opener is a Canfield Classic game against rival Otter Valley on Dec. 16.
BOYSThe Fair Haven boys know exactly what it will get from the point guard position. Junior Sawyer Ramey is one of the best guards in the state, entering his third year starting in the Slaters’ backcourt.
“(Sawyer) does make everybody better. That’s one of the best things about him,” said Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost, who is also Sawyer’s grandfather. “We are able to play off him.”
The Slaters aren’t a one-man show and they’re determined to put that on display this winter.
Despite the loss of three starters, Kohlby Murray, Zack Ellis and Evan Reed to graduation, depth figures to be good for Fair Haven in the new season.
“We can play four guards and six bigs,” Prenevost said. “That’s a pretty good luxury. We haven’t had that in a while.”
Juniors Sam Barber, Noah Beayon and Carson Babbie are all guards that saw playing time last year. Sophomore Joe Buxton provides a ton of size at the guard spot, standing at 6-foot-3.
“We have some guard pieces,” Prenevost said.
Prenevost thinks forward play could be a strength for the Slaters as well.
“We have six kids about 6-foot-2, 6-foot-3. That’s going to give us some bonuses when it comes to substitutions, putting kids on the floor without a lot of drop off,” Prenevost said.
On the block, Brandon Eastman started at center for Fair Haven last year and returns for his senior season, as does Bentley Eastman and Kyle James.
Phil Bean, a freshman, stands at 6-foot-3 and could be a big piece to the puzzle as well.
“He has big upside. He’s very raw right now, but by the end of the year, he could see a lot of important minutes for us,” Prenevost said.
Fair Haven will test itself against Division I state runner-up South Burlington in a scrimmage on Saturday, before scrimmaging Bellows Falls on Wednesday.
Fair Haven opens the regular season at Windsor next Saturday and has its home opener on Dec. 22 against Woodstock.
