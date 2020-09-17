The Southern Vermont League was expected to start competition next week, but that plan has been put on hold.
In order for games and scrimmages between schools to occur, schools must move from Step 2 to Step 3 of the Strong and Healthy Start guidance.
The Agency of Education said they will not move to Step 3 by next week, which postpones games that were scheduled for the week.
The original expectation was that the move to Step 3 would happen two weeks into the school year.
Step 2, which schools are currently in, states that, “schools are open for in-person instruction with enhanced physical distancing measures and for children who live in counties that are eligible for quarantine-free travel.”
Step 3, the stage when games can occur, states “schools are open for in-person instruction with distancing measures. Restrict attendance to those from limited transmission areas (counties eligible for quarantine-free travel) only.”
The guidance states that, “Steps will be determined for the entire state by the Department of Health based on the epidemiological data, including indicators based on symptoms, cases and hospital readiness. All schools in Vermont will operate under the same step level, unless epidemiologic conditions warrant otherwise.”
The Northern Vermont Athletic Conference had previously made the decision to begin competition the week of Sept. 28.
GOLF
Murray sinks shot
HAMPTON, N.Y. — Fair Haven senior Kohlby Murray sunk a hole-in-one on Aug. 20 at Milestone Golf Course.
Murray hit his pitching wedge from 120 yards on Hole 5. Fellow Fair Haven student Sam Worthing was a witness.
AUTO RACING
Milk Bowl entry
BARRE — The winner of the richest point-counting race on the 2020 American-Canadian Tour (ACT) schedule is now aiming for an even bigger score.
New Sharon, Mane’s Dillon Moltz is the first official entry for the 58th Vermont Milk Bowl on Sunday, Oct. 4. The multi-time ACT winner will take his first shot at “The Toughest Short Track Stock Car Race in North America”.
Moltz returned to ACT competition in 2020 following a two-year absence and has made a big mark in a limited schedule. The Connecticut native took home a $10,000 check for his triumph in the Midsummer Classic 250 at New Hampshire White Mountain Motorsports Park. He also led a large chunk of the Full Throttle 75 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway before a late spin.
He’ll chase another $10,000 minimum top prize in an event that dates back to 1962. The early entry list also includes two-time Milk Bowl champion Jason Corliss, last year’s runner-up Brooks Clark, and multi-time Thunder Road Late Model winner Shawn Fleury, with more challengers sure to arise in the coming days.
Before making the car better during the event, though, Moltz must get into the field. Saturday, Oct. 3 is Booth Bros./H.P. Hood Milk Bowl Qualifying Day where time trials and 50-lap qualifying races set most of the starting grid. A B-Feature on Sunday fills the last few spots.
