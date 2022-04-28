The Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation will celebrate the 2021 football season with its statewide awards at its 27th annual awards banquet on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at Castleton University’s Glenbrook Gym.
The dinner returns after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
A limited number of tickets are still available for the annual gala by going online at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/national-football-foundation-hall-of-fame-banquet-tickets-291444697937.
Tickets are $45 per person and tables of eight are available for $320.
Among the many annual high school and collegiate individual and team awards given by the Vermont Chapter are the six Vermont High School Scholar Athlete Inductees.
These six student-athletes are honored for outstanding football ability and performance, outstanding academic achievement and outstanding school leadership and example.
The 2022 high school inductees are: William Addington of Burr and Burton Academy; Jonathan Terry of Bellows Falls, Oliver Orvis of Essex; Slade Postemski of Rutland; Samuel Begin of St. Johnsbury; and Dalton Clifford of Windsor.
Each will receive a $500 scholarship from the NFF.
The six inductees were chosen from 24 state-wide finalists. The others, who also will be recognized at the annual dinner are: Dakota Wry of BFA St. Albans; Calvin Gould of Brattleboro; Camden Benoit of Burlington/South Burlington; Ben Knapp of Colchester; Ryan Canty of Champlain Valley; Luke Williams of Fair Haven
Harrison Gaudet of Hartford; Trevor Lussier of Lyndon; Matthew Kiernan of Middlebury; Connor Lopiccolo of Mill River; Cole Tipper of Missisquoi Valley; Andrew Gilbert of Mount Anthony; Carson Holloway of Mount Mansfield; Gabe Wescott of Poultney; Maxime Makuza, Rice Memorial; Christian Titus of Spaulding; Samuel Presch of Springfield; and Charles Haynes of Union 32.
