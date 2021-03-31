Across the country, high school sports seasons are seeing more crossover than ever.
The National Federation of State High School Associations released a report on how schools have handled these unprecedented times.
Almost all high school athletes have had the chance to return to competition. The level of the return has varied across the country, but students in every state have had some form of competition and students in the District of Columbia are scheduled to return on Thursday.
The report states that 46 states have offered basketball this school year, with two more – Oregon and Washington – set to begin in May. Nevada canceled its season earlier this year, and Hawaii and the District of Columbia have not established starting dates.
According to the NFHS Winter Sports Seasons Guide, 43 states have conducted – or will be conducting – state championships in basketball – a great improvement from the 17 that were able to finish last year.
Wrestling was one of the casualties of COVID-prevention protocols in Vermont, joining Connecticut, Maine and Nevada in the category of states that canceled their season.
The NFHS reports that 37 states have been able to have regular-season wrestling and five additional states have plans to start competition in April and May.
In New Jersey, where the start of the season was delayed until March 16, several schools have conducted dual meets outdoors in an attempt to provide a safer environment.
High school hockey had its hurdles to cross come playoff season in Vermont, with multiple teams having to bow out due to COVID issues, but the state was one of nine that conducted state championships.
According to the report, all 15 states that sponsor boys ice hockey were able to play regular-season contests this year.
Some states in our region have turned to a four-season high school sports model, offering a Fall Season II for sports that couldn’t be played this past fall due to the pandemic.
New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island are states in the region that have turned to this model and have conducted sports like football and soccer in recent weeks.
The report states that 17 states are playing football as April begins. Eleven of those states had their seasons shifted from the traditional fall schedule, and six other states provided an alternative spring season for schools that were unable to play in the fall.
North Carolina, New Mexico, Illinois, California, Oregon, Washington, Virginia and Nevada join those regional states in playing their football season during the spring. North Carolina, Rhode Island and Virginia all have plans to hold football state championships.
Last year’s spring sports season was completely wiped away due to COVID, but all indications as of now point to a fairly normal 2021 season here in Vermont, outside of the COVID athletics protocols that have been in place throughout the school year.
Vermont’s spring season kicked off on Monday with baseball pitchers and catchers reporting. The rest of the spring sports athletes, in baseball, softball, lacrosse, track and field, tennis, Ultimate and Unified Basketball, get going this upcoming Monday, April 5. Competition is scheduled to start on April 17.
The NFHS report states that in some states baseball, softball, and track and field will not finish until early July in order to get a full season in for athletes.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.