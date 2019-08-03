CASTLETON — New Hampshire left the darts and cannons in the locker room, bringing out only the sledgehammer. The Granite Staters threw the ball a grand total of four times, beating Vermont 21-9 in Saturday's Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl at Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium.
It was vintage New Hampshire Shrine football. They dominated the game in the fashion the Granite State has dominated much of this series before the era of The Spread and other wide open offenses. They ran hard behind solid blocking, keeping the Vermont offense off the field while methodically eating up yardage and the clock.
Leading the way was a solid 1-2 punch of Cameron Mann with 137 yards on 16 carries and Tommy Emrick with 80 yards on 19 carries.
Mann was hidden away on a Kingswood Regional team that endured a 1-8 season. Put on a field with other stars, he shined.
"It feels amazing. This feels like winning the Super Bowl," Mann said.
It can quickly take the sour taste of a 1-8 season out of your mouth and Mann can't wait to play again. He is headed to the University of New England.
"I am excited to keep it going," he said.
New Hampshire took a 7-3 lead into halftime and Mann already had 95 of his yards (on eight carries) in the bank by that time.
The TD came with 6:45 left in the first quarter when Windham quarterback Cody Potter sailed in from 8 yards out. Sam Pollard kicked the point.
Mann set up the score with a 23-yard run and had another burst of 38 yards in the half.
New Hampshire then recovered the on-side kick.
More than half of the first quarter was played before Vermont got its hands on the ball. That was a pretty good advertisement of the New Hampshire game plan and what was to come.
Rutland's Noah Crossman had a stellar first half on special teams, helping to keep Vermont in the game. He kicked a 23-yard field goal, blasted his kickoff through the end zone for a touchback and launched a punt of 50 yards that went out of bounds.
New Hampshire extended its lead to 14-3 early in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard TD run by Mann and Pollard again made the kick.
But the Vermonters energized their fans and got back in the game when Rutland quarterback Ryan Moore threw a 40-yard scoring strike to Burr and Burton Academy's Jake Baker with 9:27 remaining in the game.
They lined up for the kick, but faked it, going for two. Moore's pass was incomplete, but they were back in the fray at 14-9.
"I thought we were going to go in at that point," Moore said.
Those hopes evaporated when Emerick scored from 4 yards out, padding the margin to 20-9.
It was a nine-play, 80-yard march that took the clock down to 5:34.
The Vermont offensive unit of QB Cam Coloutti and running back Jehric Hackney threatened to close the margin again. Hackney, an electrifying player from Mount Mansfield, got loose for runs of 24 and 14 yards in the series, but the Vermonters came up empty.
Vermont offensive line coach Mike Empey was proud of his guys, citing Reno Tuttle, Will Franklin, Mark Howland and Noah Vincelette for strong games.
"They played their butts off," Empey said. "None of them gave up."
"No matter what, we weren't giving up," Fair Haven receiver Jesse Tucker said. "We played until the end, all 48 minutes."
Moore completed four of his 15 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. Coloutti was three of nine for 20 yards. He tried to make something happen with his feet, something that had been his trademark at Fair Haven, but the New Hampshire defense was quick and agile.
Woodstock's Gabe Marsicovetere spearheaded the Vermont defense with nine tackles and Hartford's Nick Porter was in on six stops.
It ended Vermont's three-game winning streak.
