MONTPELIER — The Upper Valley Nighthawks flew past the Vermont Mountaineers, 9-2, on Monday evening to grab a slim lead in the Governor’s Cup series.
The Nighthawks won for the third time in five games against their in-state rivals after putting on an offensive clinic at Recreation Field.
The Nighthawks opened the scoring in the second inning. Gehrig Anglin led off with a double and scored on a single by Luca Trigiani. The Nighthawks added another run in the third frame. A sacrifice fly by Anglin drove in Parker Haskin for a 2-0 advantage.
The Nighthawks added four runs in the fifth inning, extending their lead to 6-0 after sending eight batters to the plate. The inning started with a double from Haskin, who crossed home on a single by Andrew Walker. A couple batters later, Anglin crushed a two-run triple to straightaway center.
Upper Valley made it 9-0 by pushing across three more runs in the sixth inning. Alan Roden hit his third home run of the season to punish Vermont.
The Mountaineers finally got on the board in the sixth inning. Craig Larsen led off the inning with a single and scored on a wild pitch. Evan Giordano drove in Tommy Courtney with a sacrifice fly.
Courtney and Keagan Calero both went 2-for-4 during the loss. Giordano, Larsen and Adam Retzbach were 1-for-3, while fellow Mountaineer Matt Oldham went 1-for-4.
Roden (3-for-4), Walker (2-for-5) and Anglin (2-for-4) paced Upper Valley at the plate. Haskin wound up going 1-for-2, while Trigiani, Max Viera and Brett Callahan all went 1-for-5.
Upper Valley starter Jackson Haga lasted four innings on the mound. He allowed three hits, recorded one strikeout and didn’t issue any walks. Cameron Bye earned the victory on the mound after giving up two hits during two innings. He struck out one batter and issued one walk. Zane Kmietek, Nick Cantone and Connor Holden pitched one inning apiece for the Nighthawks.
Parker Scott threw the first four-plus innings for Vermont. He gave up seven hits while issuing two walks and striking out four batters. Relief pitcher William Paoli allowed two hits during one-plus inning of work. Tucker Whitman struck out all three batters he faced during the seventh inning. Brendan O’Donnell finished up on the mound, registering three strikeouts as well.
