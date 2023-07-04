WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Upper Valley Nighthawks claimed the win in the third game of the Governor’s Cup, beating the Vermont Mountaineers 9-3 Monday night.
Vermont offense got off to a slow start in the first going down in order thanks to some impressive pitching from Upper Valley’s Tommy Allman. \
Upper Valley decided to take a different route in game three of the Governors Cup, immediately putting runners on the corners after a triple from Adarius Myers and Nickolas Monistere reached on a hit by a pitch.
Myers came around to score the first run on a wild pitch from Nolan Sparks and Upper Valley kept the bats hot, plating two more runs in the first inning to take an early three to nothing lead.
Vermont’s offense continued to sputter in the second as Allman recorded three strikeouts through his first two innings of work only allowing one hit off the bat of Nathan Goransan, who doubled and was stranded at second base.
Sparks would bounce back in the second sitting down the Upper Valley hitters in order, with some help of his infield who gobbled up three ground balls.
Vermont’s Tyler Cox led off the third inning with a double down the third base line but runners for Vermont once again were left on the base paths sending things to the bottom of the third with Upper Valley still in control.
The Nighthawks offense was once again up to the task plating a run thanks to an RBI single off the bat of Christopher Worcester to give Upper Valley a four-run lead heading into the fourth inning.
An Aaron Whitley infield single in the fourth would be the only offense for Vermont to speak of. Upper Valley would threaten with runners on second and third with no outs but Vermont’s Ben Adams would retire the next three Upper Valley hitters stranding two runners in scoring position.
In the fifth, Upper Valley had a lead off single from Garret Pike and he came around to score thanks to a three-hit inning for the Upper Valley offense. William Hoffacker persevered the run and strand two more Nighthawk runners in scoring position.
The seventh is where Vermont would finally get a run across to make it a 5-1 game. Cox would score with two outs off of an error on Upper Valley’s first baseman Matthew Russo while trying to retire a speedy TJ Williams at first.
Andrew DAlessio came into the ballgame for more relief for Vermont but would take an early exit with the bases loaded and already having allowed the sixth Upper Valley run. Max Brulport took over for DAlessio and immediately gave up a two RBI double to Myers to stretch the lead to seven for the Nighthawks. The damage wouldn’t stop there as Upper Valley plated two more runs in the seventh inning.
Upper Valley relief pitching came in and got the job done despite allowing a pair of Vermont runs to score to give Upper Valley a big mid-season win. The Nighthawks moved a game closer to Vermont in the Northern Division standings and took a 2-1 lead in the season series.
Vermont returns home to take on the Danbury Westerners at Montpelier Recreation Field on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Upper Valley hosts the Valley Blue Sox on Wednesday at 6 p.m.