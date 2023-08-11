Never underestimate the value of experience. No. 32 seed Ryan Porter has plenty of it and he flashed his ability on the opening day of match-play competition at the Vermont Golf Association Mid-Amateur championship on Friday at Manchester Country Club.
The 802 Golf Academy standout proved that his seeding was just a number, knocking off No. 1 seed Jason Balch and No. 17 seed Andrew Trask to lock up a spot in Saturday's action, which includes the tournament's quarterfinals and semifinals.
Porter, the Mid-Amateur champion in 2020 at Neshobe Golf Club, bested Balch 3-and-2 in the round of 32. He took his first lead on the fourth hole, but a 3 on the eighth hole gave him a lead he wouldn't surrender.
Balch stayed alive in the early stages of the back nine, but consecutive wins on 14 and 15 all but put the match away for Porter.
In the round of 16, Porter bested Trask 3-and-2. Trask was a 2-and-1 winner against Kyle Anderson in the first round.
Trask led the match with Porter for all but one of the first six holes, but Porter tied the match on 7 and grabbed the lead on 8, a lead he wouldn't surrender again.
Porter's effort set up match with No. 9 Taylor Bellemare, of Ekwanok Country Club. The quarterfinal is a rematch of the 2020 finals match that Porter won.
Bellemare bested Greg Birsky 4-and-3 in the round of 32. Birsky had a lead through five holes, but Bellemare tied the match 6 and took the lead on 7, never giving it back from there.
Bellemare ousted No. 8 seed Frankie Sanborn, of Rutland Country Club, 3-and-2 in the round of 16. Sanborn had beaten Bryan Laselle 2-and-1 to reach that match.
Similar to Bellemare's first match, Sanborn jumped out to a lead in the round of 16, taking a 2-up lead through two holes. Bellemare responded and was able to tie the match on 6, before grabbing the 1-up lead going into the back. Bellemare opened up his biggest lead of the day, 3-up, on 15 and that held.
No. 4 seed Max Major, of Rutland CC, earned his spot in the quarterfinals with wins against No. 29 Matt Nelson and No. 20 Sam Handy.
Against Nelson, Major won the match 2-up. Major led from start to finish and secured the win with a 4 on the 18th hole. Handy had beaten Brett Roland to advance.
Major was much dominant against Handy in the round of 16. He led by as much as five midway through the front nine and ended up winning the match 5-and-4 on the 14th hole.
Major's win set up a matchup with clubmate Stephen Waite, the tournament's No. 28 seed.
Waite beat David Gerhardt 5-and-3 in the round of 32. Waite took the lead on 5 and never gave it back, really breaking the match open early in the back nine.
Waite bested Mitchell Trimboli 5-and-4 in the round of 16. Waite won the first four holes of the match and never looked back from there. Trimboli had advanced to that round by beating Nick Trottier.
No. 2 seed Bryan Smith, from Bakersfield Country Club, earned his spot in the quarterfinals with a 4-and-2 win against Bruce Gwin and 4-and-3 win against Walker Allen.
Against Gwin, Smith took the lead for good early in the back nine and against Allen, he led from start to finish. Allen had beaten Chad Bullock to advance to that stage.
Smith's wins set up a matchup with No. 7 Charles McNeeley. McNeeley edged out a 1-up victory against Robert Wells-Rogers and beat Cody Semmelrock 3-and-1. Semmelrock had reached the round of 16 by beating James Hinton.
No. 14 seed Luke Hopkins grabbed a spot in the quarterfinals with a dominant 6-and-4 win against Sean McNulty and a 5-and-4 win against Rutland's Nicholas Ouellette.
Hopkins led from start to finish against McNulty. He took the lead on 2 against Ouellette and never fell behind from there. Ouellette had advanced to the round of 16 with a 3-and-2 win against clubmate Samuel Major.
Hopkins' wins set up a matchup with No. 6 Troy Goliber, from Vermont National. Goliber earned a 4-and-2 win against Corey Taylor and a 4-and-2 win against JJ McDevitt.
Goliber led for much of the way against Taylor, holding the advantage for 14 of 16 holes. Goliber led from start to finish against McDevitt, who had advanced to that match by beating Travis Mott.