MANCHESTER — The Castleton University women's soccer team got to see what the No. 6 team in the country looks like on Sunday. MIT went back to Cambridge, Massachusetts with a 5-0 victory in a game that was part of the Manchester Women's College Cup played at Applejack Stadium.
The Spartans stood up to the Engineers for a time, the first 13 minutes of the game being scoreless.
Holly Cudmore was superb in the back for Castleton and did more than her part in keeping the game scoreless for that long. Goalie Emma Ezzo and Ashlee Meczywor were also stout on defense.
But then Mia Sedgwick broke through for two goals only about a minute apart and the Engineers took that 2-0 lead into halftime.
"She had been one of our threats but had not scored so this was good for her," MIT coach Martin Desmarais said.
"Hopefully, It will give me some confidence," Sedgwick said.
The first game on Sunday saw Claremont-Mudd-Scripps of California defeat Williams 1-0.
MIT endured a rare loss at the Manchester Women's Collegiate Cup on Saturday, falling to California school.
"It could be good for us to learn what a loss feels like." Sedgwick said.
Sedgwick's first goal was a rocket high into the cage from 20 yards out and the second was a header with Megan Eberts earning the assist.
The third goal came less than three minutes into the second half with Ashley English bending her corner kick into the net.
Meagan Rowlett scored the fourth goal with a perfectly placed shot high in the corner.
Sean Luk completed the scoring with 6:22 remaining.
Castleton did not score a goal in the weekend event — the Spartans lost to Williams 2-0 on Saturday — and fall to 1-4.
Here's the good news: They are still 0-0 in the Little East Conference. The Spartans do not play their first conference game until Sept. 17 when they travel to Southern Maine.
Playing the arduous slate of games before league play is all part of the plan, said CU coach Chris Chapdelaine.
"You don't get better if you don't play good competition," Chapdelaine said. "I love the energy on this team and the potential is through the roof."
"We got to give Emma Ezzo a chance to play today so that was good."
Ezzo, a Fair Haven graduate, played all 90 minutes and made nine saves, several of them difficult ones.
The Engineers outshot the Spartans 32-4 and held a 10-1 edge in corner kicks.
CMS made the long trip from California count by winning both games and collecting the trophy before heading to the airport in Albany.
Graduate student and forward Karenna Groff accepted the runner-up hardware for the Engineers as her teammates applauded.
The event was a hit with all the teams and former Manchester town manager John O'Keefe said that Castleton and Williams have already committed to be in the field next season.
"We had a great time," Desmarais said. "I think it is great that the town puts this together. And it is a beautiful stadium. It was a great experience."
Rylee Pepin, Meczywor. Bella Varisco and Jamie Ledoux unloaded the shots for Castleton.
Pepin had the grandstand crowd revved up with a couple of threatening runs in the first half.
Castleton's next game is home against New England College at 4 p.m.
NOTES: While MIT entered the weekend ranked No. 6 nationally in Division III, Johns Hopkins was ranked No. 9. Johns Hopkins remained unbeaten over the weekend with two ties. The Blue Jays tied Carnegie Mellon on Sunday 2-2 and Rutland's Breukelen Woodard scored the tying goal to keep Johns Hopkins unbeaten at 2-0-2. ... Woodard and the Blue Jays are back in action on Wednesday at home against Randolph-Macon. .... Middlebury's Ivy Doran is a first-year player for Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.
