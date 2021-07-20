CASTLETON — The tenor of Castleton University’s beautiful campus and the equally pristine town it inhabits will change dramatically on Aug. 11. That is when more than 100 football players will report for preseason camp.
Main Street will be a little busier and the campus will be far more active, heralding a day a week later when all the other athletes report for preseason training.
That does not mean that Vermont’s oldest college has been quiet in the summer weeks leading up to the month of August.
The school’s athletic department personnel have been hard at work. Some of them are in vacation, others are on the recruiting trail but just about any day of the summer you can find a sprinkling of them on campus getting ready for the new school year.
Lindsay Bynon was in her office where recruiting tools like her phone and computer are never idle long.
She recently returned from a week in Las Vegas, site of the USA Volleyball National Championships.
“I got a really good list (of potential recruits) from there,” she said. “Recruiting is always on my to-do list. It is never not on my to-do list.”
Bynon also works at numerous volleyball clinics during the summer. Some are youth clinics but others are clinics for older players where cultivating relationships for recruiting is part of the package.
The jewel of her clinics and camps is the Spike Mountain Volleyball Camp at Castleton. Her father has been operating that camp for 22 years, meaning Bynon was working at that camp long before she ever thought about Castleton as a coaching destination.
Recruiting is the lifeblood of a successful college program and it doesn’t take a vacation in the summer.
Castleton softball coach Eric Ramey has been making trips to New York State’s Section II schools like Whitehall, Granville, Glens Falls, Lake George and Greenwich.
“Section II is loaded with good players. I can see them and still get home to have dinner with the family,” Ramey said.
He does venture further out. He was recently in Binghamton, New York and Amesbury, Massachusetts to size up some players. Massachusetts extended its high school softball season into July so Ramey was able to eyeball some of their players under the pressure of a state championship.
“I have been seeing a ton of games,” Ramey said.
Castleton Alpine coach Chris Eder has Zoom meetings this week with skiers from the Netherlands and Germany.
It is part of his construction of a roster in which he has 12 skiers from 10 different countries.
Castleton men’s basketball coach Paul Culpo was running around Tuesday as he tended to his basketball camp. Both gyms in the Spartan Athletic Complex were packed with young players.
The summer is no less busy for sports information director Tom Blake.
A big slice of his summer duties includes nominating athletes for awards.
There are also bios to update as well as the updating of rosters and schedules for the fall. He will release all of the Spartans’ fall sports schedules later this week.
Blake will also have to churn out releases on new coaches. A new cross country coach will be announced soon and Charlotte MacDonald announced that she was leaving her position as CU’s head field hockey coach only a week ago.
That will make for more news for Blake to disseminate soon.
He doesn’t mind. He is positively giddy about the fact Castleton will have games on campus this fall, something missing in 2020.
“It is exciting to get back to having a full fall with full stands,” Blake said.
“I think the Shrine Game (played on campus on Aug. 7) will be a good barometer for what the fall will be like.
“I think it is going to be one of the best attendance years ever. People are itching to get back.”
The recruiting road map can wander far from campus for a coach.
Tuesday, Ramey might have had one fall in his lap without leaving the office. Bynon walked down the hallway to tell Ramey that she had a volleyball recruit who was also very interested in playing softball.
That made for one of the better moments of a jam packed summer.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.