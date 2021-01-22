There’s a familiar face for Rutland boys basketball fans that will roam the sidelines at Keefe Gym this winter.
Rutland graduate Noah Tyson will be coaching the Raiders’ junior varsity squad, while he takes a gap year from Colby College, where he is a member of the Mules’ men’s basketball team.
Following the passing of his brother Chris Wood, who was the previous JV coach, Rutland boys coach Mike Wood was able to bring in the former Vermont high school basketball Player of the Year to help mold the future of the program.
“It has been a cool experience for me to see him coach,” Wood said. “He’s been a godsend. He’s familiar with the system and he has brought so much to the table.”
Tyson, a 2018 RHS graduate, has made an effort to come back to watch some of the Raiders’ practices during his college winter break in years past. With him in the area due to his gap year, it has been a perfect fit.
“It’s been a fun experience. I’ve stayed in contact with Coach Wood (since graduating),” Tyson said. “I work mostly with freshmen and sophomores. It has been nice playing a role in helping them develop as basketball players and as students.”
Coaching is something Tyson has a keen interest in when his basketball days are over.
“Coaching and training is something I want to get into when I’m done, so this is a perfect opportunity,” Tyson said.
His new gig in Rutland isn’t the start of his gap year journey. That starting ground is give or take 800 miles down south in the Charlotte, North Carolina area.
From September to December, Tyson was interning at Venture Basketball, a training company around Charlotte.
Venture’s mission statement is, “we want to educate the high school players with the giant decision into the collegiate world, the collegiate athlete who wants to pursue a career in basketball, or the professional looking for opportunities with life after basketball.”
As part of the internship, Tyson was able to shadow the training workouts daily with some of the elite players the company works with.
“It was a lot of fun being able to watch the workouts,” Tyson said. “I could compare what they’re doing with what I do in my own training to improve. It was a humbling experience.”
Tyson has used a lot of what he learned while in Charlotte in his new role with Rutland.
“I took a lot of the drills that I saw run down there and used them in my own practices,” Tyson said. “I’ve been focusing on getting these guys reps 5-on-5 and I’m still able to include non-contact shooting drills. Skill development is my focus.”
The expectation is that this year’s basketball schedule will be pretty regionalized due to the pandemic. But Tyson knows that these younger guys will have to play against some of the state’s elite in the coming years.
A two-time state champion in his own right, he knows to reach that level you need to be able to handle the elite northern teams like Rice and St. Johnsbury, among others. He’s helping his team put in the work now to be ready for those challenges when they reach varsity.
Working hand-in-hand with his former coach, in Wood, has been a great experience for Tyson.
“It has been a blast. I’m used to being a player,” Tyson said. “Being in on those coaches meetings and watching him create practice plans has been a great learning experience.”
While at Colby, Tyson was the NESCAC Rookie of the Year and earned All-Rookie and All-Defensive Team honors in his first season with the Mules in 2018-19 and last year he helped get Colby to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time since 1997.
“I’ve stayed in contact with my Colby coaches and hearing the experience of how things are going,” Tyson said. “It has been a different experience watching from the outside.”
In this pandemic era we’re living in, Tyson has made something of his time away from Colby. He’s happy with what this break has given him.
“It has been a challenging year, in a basketball sense and in general, but I think I used my gap year well,” Tyson said.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
