The hits just keep on coming for Poultney football.
Six Blue Devils were selected to Vermont Interscholastic Football League all-conference first teams and one of them, junior Levi Allen, was a first-team selection at three positions.
In addition, Dave Capman, the dean of Vermont head coaches, was voted Coach of the Year.
Poultney recently won the state championship with a 10-1 record.
Allen, a centerpiece of the Poultney offense, was selected at first-team tailback. He was also chosen at outside linebacker where he was part of a stingy Blue Devils defense, and was his division’s first-team punter.
Poultney’s Caden Capman was the first-team quarterback and was selected first team at defensive back as well.
Poultney’s Lane Gibbs and Jacob DeBonis were first-teamers on the offensive line and Ryan Alt was the first-team placekicker. Poultney’s Heith Mason joined Allen as a first-team linebacker.
Springfield had three first-teamers on offense and two, two-way first teamers. Jacob Stepler was picked at running back and defensive line and Greg Otis was a first-teamer on both lines. The Cosmos’ Anthony Steele was a first-teamer at wide receiver.
Otter Valley had two first-teamers on offense, wideout Chance Passmore and offensive lineman Jared Denis. Denis was also a first-team pick on the defensive line and Cody Anderson was a first-teamer at defensive back.
Mill River’s Tyer Shelvey was a first-team wideout and teammate Connor Lopicollo a first-teamer at tight end.
Windsor had three first-teamers, Jordan Place at wideout, Caleb Meagher at linebacker and Camden Burton on the defensive line.
The D-III team:
Quarterback, first team, Caden Capman, Poultney, and Cooper Simmons, Oxbow.
Second team: Cam Meunier, BFA-Fairfax, and Alex Polli, Otter Valley.
Running back, first team, Jacob Stepler, Springfield, Noah Brock, BFA-Fairfax, Levi Allen, Poultney.
Second team, Brady Clark, Springfield, Jaxon Shaarschmidt, BFA-Fairfax, and Caleb Meagher, Windsor.
Wide receiver, first team, Tyler Shelvey, Mill River, Chance Passmore, Otter Valley, Jordan Place, Windsor, and Anthony Steele, Springfield.
Second team, Noah Zierfus, Springfield, Evan McPhee, Mill River, Brady Diaz, Otter Valley, and Hunter Locke, Oxbow.
Tight end, first team, Conner Lopicollo, Mill River.
Second team, David Williams, Otter Valley.
Offensive line, First Team, Jared Denis, Otter Valley, Lane Gibbs, Poultney, Gage Brown, BFA-Fairfax, Jacob DeBonis, Poultney, and Greg Otis, Springfield.
Second team, Jacob McMahon, Poultney, and Patrick Roling, BFA-Fairfax.
Kicker, first team, Ryan Alt, Poultney.
Second team, Jace Page, Oxbow.
Punter, first team, Levi Allen, Poultney.
Second team, John Cook, Windsor.
Return, first team, Noah Brock, BFA-Fairfax.
Second team, Brady Clark, Springfield.
Defensive back, first team, Cody Anderson, Otter Valley, Cam Meunier, BFA-Fairfax, Caden Capman, Poultney, and Noah Brock, BFA-Fairfax.
Second team, Noah Zierfus, Springfield, Tyler Shelvey, Mill River, Corey White, Woodstock, and John Moore, Oxbow.
Linebacker, first team, Levi Allen, Poultney, Heith Mason, Poultney, Brady Clark, Springfield, and Caleb Meagher, Windsor.
Second team, Connor Hart, Windsor, Jared Denis, Otter Valley, Patrick Roling, BFA-Fairfax, and Jaxon Shaarschmidt, BFA-Fairfax.
Defensive line, first team, Jacob Stepler, Springfield, Camden Burton, Windsor, Greg Otis, Springfield, Jared Denis, Otter Valley.
Second team, Wyatt Bean, Windsor, Jacob DeBonis, Poultney, Lane Gibbs, Poultney, and Kenny Salls, BFA-Fairfax.
Honorable Mention
Quarterback — Max Clifford, Windsor, Colby Fox, Mill River, and Trevor White, Woodstock.
Running back, Wyatt Begin, Woodstock, Ben Gilbert, Windsor, Ty Garon, BFA-Fairfax, Nathanial Blake, Otter Valley, and Corey White, Woodstock.
Tight end, Thomas Dunbar, Poultney, Kaleb Chambers, Springfield, and Eric Blanchard, Woodstock.
Offensive line, Gary Burnett, Mill River, Will Farwell, Mill River, Memphis Begin, Woodstock, Andrew Crouse, Woodstock, Ayden Morse, Poultney, John Cook, Windsor, Dylan Shaw, Oxbow, Zack Jelbar, Otter Valley, Camden Anderson, BFA-Fairfax, Alden Shoemaker, Woodstock, Ryan Alt, Poultney, Camden Burton, Windsor, Caden Lockwood, Windsor, and Kenny Salls, BFA-Fairfax.
Defensive back, Jackson Davis, Windsor, Evan McPhee, Mill River, Chris Stearns, Springfield, Grant Schreiber, Poultney, William Mlchuch, BFA-Fairfax, Colby Fox, Mill River, David, Williams, Otter Valley, Anthony Steele, Springfield, Lucas Gloss, Poultney, Kaleb Chambers, Springfield, and Jordan Place, Windsor.
Defensive line, Dan Hill, Springfield, Gage Brown, BFA-Fairfax, Jace Page, Oxbow, Lucas Legasse, Springfield, Andrew Crouse, Woodstock, Will Farwell, Mill River, Gary Burnett, Mill River, Kevin Ricker, Oxbow, Colby Hutchins, Poultney, Jacob McMahon, Poultney Spencer Pelkey, Otter Valley, Jon Post, BFA-Fairfax, Camden Anderson, BFA-Fairfax, Caden Lockwood, Windsor, and Alden Shoemaker, Woodstock.
Linebacker, Memphis Begin, Woodstock, Brandon Bennett, Springfield, Quinn Muenier, BFA-Fairfax,Ty Garon, BFA-Fairfax, Lucas DuPell, Poultney, Ryan Alt, Poultney, and Donavin Sprano, Springfield.
Returners, Tyler Shelvey, Mill River, Trevor Moore, Oxbow, and Nathanial Blake, Otter Valley.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Woodard honored
Midfielder Breukelen Woodard of Rutland was named a second-team selection on the All-Ivy League Women’s Soccer team as a junior at Penn.
After playing an essential role in the Red and Blue’s offense. Woodard played in every game and led the Quakers in goals with five, including the equalizer and the game-winner against Cornell.
Woodard also excelled in finding space between the opponent’s defense and keeping the ball moving. The longest game-span she had without a goal or an assist was during the final six games of the season, when the Red and Blue was only able to pick up two wins, underscoring how much the team relied on her.
