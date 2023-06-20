Nolan and Tanner Blanchard are the toast of the Ludlow Brewers, their youth league baseball team.
Nolan came back from Rend Lake, Illinois a national champion in the 9-and-under age division in the sport of archery.
"Their teammates were so excited for them. They didn't know they were that good," their mother Celine said.
Nolan's work ethic was the vehicle that got him there.
"I practice a lot. I practice every day," Nolan said.
Nolan's national crown gives Tanner a lot to look forward to. After all, Tanner was competing in the 12-and-under division as a 10-year-old. After placing 10th, exciting times could be ahead for Tanner who will be a fifth grader in the fall at Mount Holly Elementary School.
Nolan did not lack for confidence as he headed to Illinois.
"I thought that I would be in the top three," he said.
Then, he exceeded his expectations.
Their parents Ed and Celina began an archery club in Mount Holly and now there are six members.
"It is a rapidly growing sport. In the next five years, it will be a very big deal," Ed said.
Hunting is also a passion for the Blanchard family. It is something that has been passed down.
"I grew up shooting," Ed said.
The sport is gaining a foothold on the collegiate level but archery is not affiliated with the NCAA or NAIA. Colleges with archery clubs in New England include Brandeis, Harvard, MIT and the University of Connecticut.
That phase of their lives is a long way off for Tanner and Nolan. They have years remaining of aiming for state and national titles in various age groups for many years to come.
Nolan has already bagged a national title and a Shooter of the Year accolade.
When you have won a national championship, what else can be left?
Nolan was quick with an answer. "Win some more," he said.
Hours and hours of practice just might enable them to do that.
They each received their first compound bows in 2019 and have been faithfully practicing since.
When Nolan and Tanner return to Mount Holly Elementary School as fourth and fifth graders, respectively, they will have plenty of stories to tell their classmates.
"They both are looking forward to improving and growing the sport of archery," Ed said.