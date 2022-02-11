Nordic ski results Feb 11, 2022 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Harwood Nordic skier Julia Thurston stands near the start area during the 2022 Henchey Cup in Craftsbury. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now Craftsbury Nordic skier Anika Leahy stands in the stadium area during the 2022 Henchey Cup at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Photo by James Biggam Buy Now Nordic skiers Eli Enman, left, and Kasie Enman get ready for their 10-kilometer freestyle race during the 2022 Henchey Cup at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Photo by James Biggam Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2022 HENCHEY CUPNORDIC SKI RESULTSCRAFTSBURY OUTDOOR CENTERU16 GIRLS PURSUIT RESULTS1. Miley Bletzer 22:15.62. Annelies Hanna 22:53.33. Julia Thurston 23:33.74. Beth McIntosh 23:39.35. Ameilia Circosta 23:406. Ava Schneider 23:41.67. Sarah Glueck 23:51.88. Anika Leahy 24:00.29. Ruth Krebs 24:3910. Frances Tucker 24:56.311. Claire Serrano 25:12.512. Nyla Scott 25:27.213. Gillian Fairfax 25:37.814. Addison Englund 25:44.815. Reid Donovan 26:03.716. Adah Chapman 26:1617. Molly Ellison 26:17.818. Eli Englund 26:3219. Elsa Sanborn 26:5620. Mary Harrington 26:57.721. Ella Ronci 27:0222. Reese Furneaux 27:02.323. Hannah Petersen 27:42.924. Abigail Van Dorn 28:44.325. Georgia Eckhardt 28:4726. Sara McGill 29:39.227. Josephine Lynch-Shaddock 30:00.828. Syliva Harvey 31:07.229. Ada Mahood 31:15.930. Anika Laroche 31:17.831. Polina Kontorovich 31:55.832. Reagan Sutherland 33:34.433. Jane Stout 33:34.434. Elena Laroche 34:10.235. Elsa Bergdahi 34:28.436. Seanie Craig 34:28.437. Olympia Farrell 36:2238. Tillie Lange 36:29.539. Delaney Whitmarsh 37:18.9U16 BOYS PURSUIT RESULTS1. Tabor Greenberg 19:01.42. Ellis Slover 19:32.83. Tyler Watt 19:33.94. Micah Bruner 19:34.45. Anders Linseisen 19:40.36. Quinn McDermott 20:10.47. David Northcott 20:278. James Underwood 21:04.49. Charlie Kehler 21:05.510. Oliver Wilson 21:22.411. Brady Morigeau 21:25.712. Braden Bellizzi 21:26.813. Benjamin Jenkin 21:28.214. Oliver Swabey 21:55.215. Miles Mattern 22:08.516. Sam Currie 22:12.317. Niko Cuneo 22:14.718. Taylor Carlson 22:1719. Quinn Uva 22:2820. Alexander Scopinich-Burgel 22:38.421. Abrahm Geissinger 22:44.422. William Walton 22:59.423. Baxter Harrington 23:23.524. Farmer Lindemuth 23:31.625. Daniel Carrier Carpentier 23:31.826. Henri Fauteux 23:41.627. Lucas Barstow 23:48.728. Daven Linck 23:56.529. Henrie McCourt 24:11.430. Levin Brenner 24:24.831. Jared Rife 24:41.632. Indy Metcalf 24:48.233. Fritz Sanders 24:51.734. Carter Forest 25:00.935. Nicholas Ring 25:03.737. Lucas Newsom 25:13.338. William Putnam 25:18.439. Andrew Davis 25:20.940. Alden Townsend 25:24.441. Andrew Blagden 25:48.642. Noah Branchflower 25:5643. Parker Nellis 26:03.244. Adrian Narvaez 26:27.545. Dashiell Martin 26:31.746. James Crowley 26:39.247. Liam Sakakeeny 26:43.648. Silas Bartol 26:55.549. Calvin Collins-Knapp 27:2150. Isaac Novosad 27:23.851. Sisu Lange 28:07.652. Max Demaine 28:38.953. Sid Cogill 30:07.754. Aiden Deegan 30:5255. Lincoln Miller 31:26.256. Samuel Ross 31:29.557. Tait Harvey 31:4358. Lukas Cleary 32:30.759. Maxwell Ronner-Bland 34:1460. Logan Whitmarsh 45:40.2CITIZENS' 10K RESULTS1. Ollie Burruss 26:59.62. Gaelen Kilburn 28:30.83. Eli Enman 28:32.74. Adam Terko 28:48.35. Chris Burnham 28:58.96. Thomas Clayton 29:07.17. Kaitlyn Miller 29:49.18. Rob Riley 29:51.59. Eli Gallaudet 30:10.410. Kristen Miller 30:13.211. Tom Thurston 30:37.712. Tim Van Orden 31:28.813. Lea Davison 32:09.814. Sara Graves 32:26.115. Dain LaRoche 32:46.516. Greta Kilburn 32:5417. Sara Falconer 32:55.618. Damian Bolduc 33:07.919. James Donegan 33:10.420. Nick Laurence 33:28.221. David Johnston 33:29.722. Danielle Winslow 33:40.223. Daniel Schmidt 34:02.224. Dunbar Oehmig 34:09.125. Steve Crafts 34:11.326. Ed Hamilton 34:19.727. Kasie Enman 25:22.728. Jeff Palleiko 35:33.629. Jamie Willsey 35:42.130. Rosalie Wilson 36:13.231. Brian Sprague 36:3032. John McGill 37:31.133. Tomas Masterson 37:39.734. Brett Rutledge 37:49.435. Jessica Bolduc 38:14.536. Neal Graves 42:50.737. Mariah Cleveland 46:42.138. Perry Bland 51:27.9 Latest e-Paper Rutland Herald
